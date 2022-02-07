How to get Prince Pink Bundle and more in Free Fire Valentine's Wish event

Garena recently announced a new Valentine's Wish event in Free Fire for players to acquire exclusive rewards. It features a variety of new and appealing cosmetics, including two unique outfits: Prince Pink Bundle and Princess Pink Bundle. There are various other rewards as well, including an emote and a Gloo Wall skin.

While the bundles available are new, the Gloo Wall skin was previously accessible during the Valentine's Star event in 2020, and the emote has been available for several years. Gamers have a good opportunity to get new and previously released items by spending diamonds in the event.

New Valentine's Wish event in Free Fire brings a range of cosmetics

The New Valentine's Wish event has commenced on 7 February 2022 in Free Fire, and players can obtain the rewards until 13 February. A single spin in this event is priced at 20 diamonds, while a pack of 10+1 will cost 200 diamonds.

While users will get items at random, once players have earned a unique prize, these will be grayed out and not repeated. This increases their chances of winning other items.

The prize pool for the new event is as follows:

Unique Prizes

Unique Prizes

Flowers of Love

Prince Pink Bundle

Princess Pink Bundle

Gloo Wall – Power of Love

Katana Season of Pink

Heart Angel

Golden Rose backpack

Season of Love

Pet Skin: Valentine's Fox

Cupid's Arrow

Love Kiss (Boy)

Love Hear (Girl)

Lovers

Love at First Sight

Be my Valentine

Blue Cupid

Strawberry Love

Be my Valentine!

Normal Prizes

Normal Prizes

Cupid SCAR Weapon Loot Crate

Valentines's (AK+AWM) Weapon Loot Crate

Water Balloon (AK) Weapon Loot Crate

Pet Food

Resupply Map

Scan

Bonfire

Summon Airdrop

50x Universal Fragment

50x Memory Fragment (Jota)

50x Memory Fragment (Luqueta)

50x Memory Fragment (D-Bee)

50x Memory Fragment (Xayne)

50x Memory Fragment (Maro)

50x Memory Fragment (Leon)

50x Memory Fragment (Otho)

Since rewards are not guaranteed after a specified number of spins, only players with a good number of spare diamonds should consider investing in this event.

Steps to obtain the rewards

Step 1: Gamers must access the Valentine's Wish event interface by clicking on the Go To button under the given section in the news tab.

Make the preferred number of spins (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they should make the spins until they receive the desired reward.

Edited by Shaheen Banu