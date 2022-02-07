How to get Prince Pink Bundle and more in Free Fire Valentine's Wish event

Garena recently announced a new Valentine's Wish event in Free Fire for players to acquire exclusive rewards. It features a variety of new and appealing cosmetics, including two unique outfits: Prince Pink Bundle and Princess Pink Bundle. There are various other rewards as well, including an emote and a Gloo Wall skin.
While the bundles available are new, the Gloo Wall skin was previously accessible during the Valentine's Star event in 2020, and the emote has been available for several years. Gamers have a good opportunity to get new and previously released items by spending diamonds in the event.
New Valentine's Wish event in Free Fire brings a range of cosmetics
The New Valentine's Wish event has commenced on 7 February 2022 in Free Fire, and players can obtain the rewards until 13 February. A single spin in this event is priced at 20 diamonds, while a pack of 10+1 will cost 200 diamonds.
While users will get items at random, once players have earned a unique prize, these will be grayed out and not repeated. This increases their chances of winning other items.
The prize pool for the new event is as follows:
Unique Prizes
- Flowers of Love
- Prince Pink Bundle
- Princess Pink Bundle
- Gloo Wall – Power of Love
- Katana Season of Pink
- Heart Angel
- Golden Rose backpack
- Season of Love
- Pet Skin: Valentine's Fox
- Cupid's Arrow
- Love Kiss (Boy)
- Love Hear (Girl)
- Lovers
- Love at First Sight
- Be my Valentine
- Blue Cupid
- Strawberry Love
- Be my Valentine!
Normal Prizes
- Cupid SCAR Weapon Loot Crate
- Valentines's (AK+AWM) Weapon Loot Crate
- Water Balloon (AK) Weapon Loot Crate
- Pet Food
- Resupply Map
- Scan
- Bonfire
- Summon Airdrop
- 50x Universal Fragment
- 50x Memory Fragment (Jota)
- 50x Memory Fragment (Luqueta)
- 50x Memory Fragment (D-Bee)
- 50x Memory Fragment (Xayne)
- 50x Memory Fragment (Maro)
- 50x Memory Fragment (Leon)
- 50x Memory Fragment (Otho)
Since rewards are not guaranteed after a specified number of spins, only players with a good number of spare diamonds should consider investing in this event.
Steps to obtain the rewards
Step 1: Gamers must access the Valentine's Wish event interface by clicking on the Go To button under the given section in the news tab.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Step 2: Next, they should make the spins until they receive the desired reward.