How to get Prism Shine and Speed Acer Sports Car from Free Fire MAX Travel Mission 

Garena is hosting Booyah Day on the Free Fire MAX Indian server, which has brought great joy to the players who can participate in several events offering a passel of rewards. The developers added the calendar to the game today, November 3, and many events have already commenced.

The Travel Missions event is one of the latest additions to the battle royale game and will be accessible until November 5, 2022. As its name implies, you must move around the map for a specific distance to obtain rewards, including Prism Shine and Speed Acer Sports Car.

The subsequent sections describe the event, its prerequisites, and the procedure to collect the rewards.

Garena adds new Travel Mission to Free Fire MAX Indian server

The new Travel Mission kicked off in Free Fire MAX on November 3, 2022, and entails traveling for a certain distance. It features two thresholds, each offering an attractive reward. The details of the requirements and the rewards are as follows:

Here are the two different requirements for the Travel Mission event (Image via Garena)

Travel for 5000 meters to get a free Prism Shine

Travel for 10000 meters to get a free Sports Car – Speed Acer

The two rewards are not separate but rather sequential in nature; thus, you do not need to meet the requirements separately. Instead, you only need to travel for 10000m in any game mode with Free Fire MAX.

Garena has no restrictions on the game mode, and you can meet the travel requirements in CS, BR, or Lone Wolf mode. However, it is advisable to play the battle royale mode with the sole objective of maximum survival while attempting to travel as much as possible. This will help them quickly achieve the given target.

Steps to get rewards from the new Free Fire MAX event

You may follow the steps provided below to claim the rewards from the newly added Travel Mission in Free Fire MAX:

Play any game mode and travel the required distance (Image via Garena)

Step 1: First, travel the required distance in any preferred game mode within the battle royale title.

After reaching the earlier thresholds, you may collect the rewards through the specified event tab.

Step 3: Open the event area in the game by clicking on the calendar icon. Access the Booyah Day section.

Select Travel Mission and then claim the different rewards for free (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Select the Travel Mission section from the left menu and then hit the claim button beside the rewards to collect them.

You may place Prism Shine on the spawn island before the start of the match in the battle royale mode to provide ten users with secret presents. This includes random amounts of loadouts, Gold and Diamond Royale Vouchers. On the other hand, the unique car skin can be equipped through the vault section.

Other than the Travel Missions, a number of other events have kicked off on the Free Fire MAX India server. This includes Your Potential and Login for Music. While the latter delivers a music track as the primary prize, the former offers a free bundle besides a pet skin and a surfboard.

Poll : 0 votes