How to get rare Angelic Pants in Free Fire this week

Indian Free Fire players eagerly awaited the addition of the rare Angelic pants to the server. Garena responded to player requests on 3 October 2021 and announced that the highly anticipated cosmetic will be making its way to the game.

Finally, the developers have introduced Angelic Pants as part of the grand prize of the Angelic Wish event. Additionally, users can attain an extensive range of cosmetics by spending the diamonds in the event, which started on 4 October 2021. They will have the opportunity to get super rare items before it closes on 10 October 2021.

How to get Angelic Pants in Free Fire

Users need to wish for a chance to attain the exclusive reward of the Rapper Angel Bundle, which includes the rare collectible – Angelic Pants. More importantly, the items that users already own are removed from the prize pool, thus increasing the overall chances to get the grand prize.

A single wish costs 20 diamonds, and a pack of 10+1 will require users to spend 200 diamonds. It is worth emphasizing that they are not guaranteed to obtain the bundle within a given number of wishes or attempts.

Prize Pool

The prize pool of Angelic Wish in Free Fire is divided into two categories – unique and normal.

Unique Prizes

Rapper Angel Bundle

Hiphop Angel Bundle

Gloo Wall – Angel Wings

Dragon Gangster (Facepaint)

Winterlands Light

Star Light

Moon Flip

Party Dance

Spikey Spines Backpack

Space Monster

Yeti Buddy

Spikey Spine Loot Crate

Winterlands Ice Box

Punkster Surfboard

Space View

Street Dominance

Beast in the Sky

Beast of the Galaxy

Space Creature

Normal Prizes

Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expire by 30 November)

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expire by 30 November)

Gold Royale Voucher

Winterlands AK Box

Assassin Scar Box

Warrior Spirit Famas Box

AI Gun Box

Master of Minds Gun Box

Pet Food

Resupply Map

Scan

50x Universal Fragment

50x Memory Fragment (Thiva)

50x Memory Fragment (Dimitri)

50x Memory Fragment (D-Bee)

50x Memory Fragment (Xayne)

50x Memory Fragment (Maro)

Steps to access the event and attain the rewards

Step 1: Players should open Free Fire and then head to the new section.

Step 2: Next, users must select Angelic Wish and tap on the go-to button in order to visit the interface.

Step 3: Finally, they can make the desired number of wishes to get the preferred items.

Users will be able to open and equip the bundle from the vault section.

