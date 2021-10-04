How to get rare Angelic Pants in Free Fire this week

Indian Free Fire players eagerly awaited the addition of the rare Angelic pants to the server. Garena responded to player requests on 3 October 2021 and announced that the highly anticipated cosmetic will be making its way to the game.
Finally, the developers have introduced Angelic Pants as part of the grand prize of the Angelic Wish event. Additionally, users can attain an extensive range of cosmetics by spending the diamonds in the event, which started on 4 October 2021. They will have the opportunity to get super rare items before it closes on 10 October 2021.
How to get Angelic Pants in Free Fire
Users need to wish for a chance to attain the exclusive reward of the Rapper Angel Bundle, which includes the rare collectible – Angelic Pants. More importantly, the items that users already own are removed from the prize pool, thus increasing the overall chances to get the grand prize.
A single wish costs 20 diamonds, and a pack of 10+1 will require users to spend 200 diamonds. It is worth emphasizing that they are not guaranteed to obtain the bundle within a given number of wishes or attempts.
Prize Pool
The prize pool of Angelic Wish in Free Fire is divided into two categories – unique and normal.
Unique Prizes
- Rapper Angel Bundle
- Hiphop Angel Bundle
- Gloo Wall – Angel Wings
- Dragon Gangster (Facepaint)
- Winterlands Light
- Star Light
- Moon Flip
- Party Dance
- Spikey Spines Backpack
- Space Monster
- Yeti Buddy
- Spikey Spine Loot Crate
- Winterlands Ice Box
- Punkster Surfboard
- Space View
- Street Dominance
- Beast in the Sky
- Beast of the Galaxy
- Space Creature
Normal Prizes
- Cube Fragment
- Diamond Royale Voucher (Expire by 30 November)
- Weapon Royale Voucher (Expire by 30 November)
- Gold Royale Voucher
- Winterlands AK Box
- Assassin Scar Box
- Warrior Spirit Famas Box
- AI Gun Box
- Master of Minds Gun Box
- Pet Food
- Resupply Map
- Scan
- 50x Universal Fragment
- 50x Memory Fragment (Thiva)
- 50x Memory Fragment (Dimitri)
- 50x Memory Fragment (D-Bee)
- 50x Memory Fragment (Xayne)
- 50x Memory Fragment (Maro)
Steps to access the event and attain the rewards
Step 1: Players should open Free Fire and then head to the new section.
Step 2: Next, users must select Angelic Wish and tap on the go-to button in order to visit the interface.
Step 3: Finally, they can make the desired number of wishes to get the preferred items.
Users will be able to open and equip the bundle from the vault section.