How to get rare bundles in Free Fire MAX this week?

Almost every Free Fire/Free Fire MAX fan is fond of in-game accessories that allow them to gloat on the battlefield. Costume bundles are the most coveted among the items available in the game, as one can use them to customize their character.

Every week brings new opportunities to grab in-game rewards, including bundles, in Free Fire MAX. Thus, one can acquire multiple rare bundles this week, provided they have enough diamonds to spend in different sections, including the store, Luck Royale, time-limited events, and more.

Garena Free Fire MAX: The best ways to grab rare bundles this week

1) In-game store (Magic Cube bundles)

The most basic way to grab costume bundles this week is by accessing the in-game store. One can find a plethora of outfits or their complete sets via different sections of the store. It is also based on the mode of transactions, including diamonds, Magic Cubes (100 Cube Fragments), FF tokens, and Buddy Coins.

The costume bundles available for diamonds are not that rare, but the ones redeemable via Magic Cubes are pretty hard to get. Hence, if players are able to claim a Magic Cube through Diamond Royale, they can grab their favorite rare bundle from the Magic Cube section this week.

2) Diamond Royale and Gold Royale

Garena regularly updates every in-game section with new items/content and one of them is Diamond Royale, which receives unique collectibles each month. Each Diamond Royale prize pool features one exclusive bundle, which is the highlight.

The highlight of the current Diamond Royale prize pool is the Lawless Bandit bundle, which is suitable for female characters. Therefore, one can spend 60 diamonds on each turn (or 600 diamonds on 11 spins) to start collecting the rewards.

The price or number of turns set for the bundle isn't certain, so one will have to keep spinning until they receive the ultimate reward from Diamond Royale.

Apart from the Diamond Royale, Gold Royale is another decent option to claim a rare costume bundle. Moreover, it is technically free of any cost as players will need to use 300 gold for one spin (or 3000 gold for 11 turns).

Thus, one can use the freely acquired gold in the Gold Royale prize pool to claim their Glamor Fantasy bundle.

3) The time-limited Luck Royale sections

Players can also check out other Luck Royale sections like Viper Royale, Faded Wheel (Griza Desert Eagle), and Cobra Ascension to claim some of the rarest costume bundles. Notably, all of them are expiring in the next few days. However, players will need enough diamonds to participate and claim rewards from the relevant Luck Royale sections.

Currently, Free Fire MAX is offering rare costume bundles like Viper Gangster, Cobra Rage, and Warder Captain.

4) Other time-limited events

There are other time-limited options in Free Fire MAX's event section that are offering rare bundles this week. This includes the Spend & Claim event (Savage Lurker bundle) which requires players to spend 500 diamonds to acquire free rewards.

Apart from Spend & Claim, Griza's Treasures is an upcoming Free Fire MAX event which is expected to arrive on September 28, 4 am (IST). Notably, it will provide the Bartender bundle for free.

