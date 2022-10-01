How to get rare Bunny Warrior Bundle in Free Fire MAX

The iconic and rare Bunny Warrior Bundle has returned to the Free Fire MAX Indian server once again as one of the grand prizes in the newly launched Bunny Royale event. This allows players who missed the opportunity to obtain the outfit earlier to spend diamonds and add this bundle to their collection of in-game cosmetics.

In addition to the outfit, users will also be able to obtain several other alluring items, including gun skins, a backpack, a parachute, and more. The new Luck Royale begins today and players have until 14 October 2022 to claim all the rewards.

Here's how you can get the exclusive Bunny Warrior Bundle and other cosmetics from the new Luck Royale.

The new Bunny Royale event has started in Free Fire MAX, providing exclusive outfits and cosmetics

Each spin in Free Fire MAX's newest Luck Royale will cost 40 diamonds, and a pack of 10+1 will set them back by 400 diamonds. Using a spin will provide players with one random reward from the following prize pool:

The Bunny Warrior Bundle is the key attraction of the event (Image via Garena)

Bunny Warrior Bundle

MP40 – Crazy Bunny

Charge Buster – Frenzy Bunny

M79 – Hipster Bunny

Frenzy Bunny Loot Box

10x Destiny Bullet

5x Destiny Bullet

3x Destiny Bullet

2x Destiny Bullet

1x Destiny Bullet

Artificial Intelligence Weapon Loot Crate

Flaming Wolf Weapon Loot Crate

Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate

Swagger Ownage Weapon Loot Crate

Green Flame Draco Token Box 1

Predatory Cobra Token Box 1

If players have not drawn the grand prize of the Bunny Warrior bundle and gun skins, the option to exchange Destiny Bullet for it will be available to them.

The redeem section of the store features even more cosmetics, with the complete list shown below:

The items available for exchange (Image via Garena)

Bunny Warrior Bundle: 50x Destiny Bullet

MP40 – Crazy Bunny: 40x Destiny Bullet

Charge Buster – Frenzy Bunny: 35x Destiny Bullet

M79 – Hipster Bunny: 30x Destiny Bullet

MP5 – Hipster Bunny: 10x Destiny Bullet

Frenzy Bunny Loot Box: 8x Destiny Bullet

Cheerful Bunny: 5x Destiny Bullet

The Bunny Family: 5x Destiny Bullet

Frenzy Bunny Avatar: 3x Destiny Bullet

Frenzy Bunny Banner: 3x Destiny Bullet

Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate: 3x Destiny Bullet

Flaming Wolf Weapon Loot Crate: 2x Destiny Bullet

Pet Food: 1x Destiny Bullet

Bonfire: 1x Destiny Bullet

Steps to access Bunny Royale event in Free Fire MAX and exclusive outfit

You may follow the guide provided below to collect the rewards from the newly incorporated Bunny Royale event in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Start up Free Fire MAX on your device and select the Luck Royale icon on the left side of the screen.

Select Bunny Royale from the menu on the left side (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the Bunny Royale section from the menu to access the event interface.

A single spin will cost 40 diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Make the desired number of spins using diamonds. You must continue this until you have received the outfit or accumulated enough Destiny Bullet to exchange for it.

If you have not received the Bunny Warrior Bundle, but you have collected enough tokens, these may be exchanged in the redeem section of the store for your desired reward.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far