Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, guild, rank, headshots, YouTube earnings, and more

Atchuth Sankula, better recognized by his fans and followers as Munna Bhai Gaming, is among the most accomplished Free Fire MAX content creators in India. His channel currently has 3.04 million subscribers, and he can regularly be seen streaming the battle royale title.

Apart from his primary channel, the player also runs Munna Bhai Hindi (134k subscribers), MBG Army (1.21 subscribers), and Team MBG (370k subscribers). He also has around 312k followers on Instagram.

Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and all other details

Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 402752655. His stats are as follows:

BR Career stats

Munna Bhai Gaming's BR Career (Image via Garena)

Munna Bhai Gaming has participated in 4391 solo matches and has gained the upper hand in 1140 games, maintaining a win rate of 25.96%. The Indian player has secured 19921 frags with 11643 headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 6.13 and a headshot rate of 58.45%.

He has appeared in 2647 duo matches and has 651 victories, converting to a win rate of 24.59%. He has chalked up 9883 eliminations with 4888 headshots, accumulating a K/D ratio of 4.95 and a headshot rate of 49.46%.

Munna Bhai Gaming has scored 3946 Booyahs in 12623 squad encounters, resulting in a win rate of 31.26%. He has secured 50659 kills with 24709 headshots, amounting to a K/D ratio of 5.84 and a headshot rate of 48.78%.

BR Ranked stats

Munna Bhai Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has participated in one solo game. He has only managed to secure three eliminations with two headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 3 and a headshot rate of 66.67%.

Munna Bhai Gaming has played a single ranked duo game in which he has taken out 12 opponents with three headshots. He has a K/D ratio of 12 and a headshot rate of 25%.

Atchuth Sankula has won 25 out of 39 squad games in Season 29 of Free Fire MAX ranked season to maintain a win rate of 64.10%. He has secured 259 frags with 152 headshots for a K/D ratio of 18.50 and a headshot rate of 58.69%.

Note: Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 29 September 2022 and will change as he plays more matches in the game.

Guild and rank

Munna Bhai Gaming (Image via Garena)

Munna Bhai Gaming is the leader of the Team MBG guild in Free Fire MAX, whose ID is 1002207496. He is in the Heroic tier in BR-Ranked Season 29 and the Diamond 3 tier in the CS-Ranked Season 15.

Monthly income

Munna Bhai Gaming's estimated monthly income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Atchuth Sankula is estimated to earn within the range of $754 and $12.1K per month through his YouTube channel. The figures for the entire year are said to be between $9K and $144.7K.

YouTube channel

Atchuth Sankula began the Munna Bhai Gaming channel in mid-2019 and capitalized on the growing popularity of the battle royale title. The player has more than 1200 videos on the channel with over 300 million views.

The channel crossed the one million subscriber mark during the second half of 2020 and had two million subscribers in 2021. Over the last 30 days, Munna Bhai Gaming's YouTube channel has garnered 20k subscribers and 3.015 million views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far