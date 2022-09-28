FF Antaryami's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, guild, earnings, and more

Sandeep Panwar, popularly recognized in the community as FF Antaryami, is a Free Fire MAX content creator from Uttarakhand, India. The player has captured the attention of battle royale enthusiasts all over the country and has a massive fan following on multiple platforms.

His main channel currently has 4.1 million subscribers, and he also has 92.8k followers on Instagram. Sandeep runs two other channels, Gaming with Sandeep (47.1k subscribers) and Vlog with Antaryami (9.24k subscribers).

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire MAX ID and other details

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire MAX ID is 297537840. His BR Career and BR Ranked stats are as follows:

BR Career

FF Antaryami's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

FF Antaryami has participated in 4095 solo encounters and has remained unbeaten 312 times, resulting in a win rate of 7.61%. He has taken out 9118 opponents, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 34.34%.

He has made 6770 appearances in the duo encounters and emerged victorious on 517 occasions, leading to a win rate of 7.63%. The YouTuber has secured 20503 kills, amounting to a K/D ratio of 3.28.

FF Antaryami has also bettered his opposition in 2570 out of 12700 squad games, translating to a win rate of 20.23%. He has amassed 37072 kills in the mode, retaining a K/D ratio of 3.66.

BR Ranked

FF Antaryami's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

FF Antaryami has played 39 solo matches and clinched two of them to acquire a win rate of 5.12%. With 62 eliminations, the player maintains a K/D ratio of 1.68.

He has also competed in 94 duo encounters and outplayed his opposition on six occasions, which equals a win rate of 6.38%. The Indian star has taken down 311 opponents, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.53.

FF Antaryami has acquired 30 Booyahs in 240 squad encounters, recording a win rate of 12.50%. He has notched 945 frags in the mode to secure a K/D ratio of 4.50.

Note: FF Antaryami’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (28 September 2022). These are subject to change as he continues to participate in more battle royale matches in the game.

Rank and guild

FF Antaryami is the leader of the AY-ESPORT guild in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The content creator is the leader of AY-Esports, whose guild ID is 63795383. FF Antaryami is ranked in Diamond 4 in the BR mode and Diamond 2 in the CS mode.

Monthly income

FF Antaryami's income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

As per statistics posted by Social Blade, Sandeep Panwar is estimated to earn between $1.5K and $24.6K every month. His yearly revenue is expected to be within the range of $18.4K and $294.8K.

YouTube channel

Sandeep Panwar began his stint as a Free Fire content creator on YouTube in early 2020. The YouTuber has uploaded over 760 videos and has found tremendous success, having gained 635.891 million views in total.

The channel reached the one million subscriber mark before the end of 2020, and this number surpassed 3.5 million by the end of 2021. Even in the last 30 days, he has garnered 20k subscribers and 6.141 million views.

