How to purchase Free Fire MAX diamonds from Games Kharido in OB36 version

Many Free Fire MAX players spend real money to acquire diamonds due to their immense value in the battle royale title. Diamonds can be purchased through multiple methods, like the in-game center or top-up websites.

Games Kharido has a well-established reputation as one of the most reliable top-up websites, and it is widely used by gamers in the Indian community. Individuals have started to rely on Games Kharido, since they routinely offer special deals and additional benefits.

It is important to note that anyone interested in getting diamonds through Games Kharido will have to own (or purchase) a Garena Prepaid Card.

Steps to use Games Kharido to get Free Fire MAX diamonds

The steps provided below will guide readers through the entire process of using the Games Kharido website:

Step 1: To begin, head to the official Games Kharido website on the web browser of your choice.

You must select the 'Free Fire MAX' option on the Games Kharido website (Image via Games Kharido)

Step 2: You can select the ‘Free Fire MAX’ option and sign in using one of the four platforms: Facebook, Google, Twitter, and VK. Alternatively, you can also enter your in-game Player ID to sign in.

Utilize any one of the four log in options to sign in on the website (Image via Games Kharido)

Step 3: After logging in, enter the password of the Garena Prepaid Card into the text box that appears. You must make sure to avoid any typos.

Enter the password of the Garena Prepaid Card without making any errors (Image via Games Kharido)

Step 4: Finally, you can tap on the ‘Confirm’ button to complete the process. The diamonds will be credited to your account in Free Fire MAX.

Once the diamonds have been rewarded, you can buy the items in Free Fire MAX. You can also claim the free rewards from the top-up events currently active in the game.

How to buy Garena Prepaid Card

MTCGAME offers the Garena Prepaid Card to users (Image via MTCGAME)

Games Kharido doesn’t offer the Garena Prepaid Card. Consequently, players will have to use other websites like MTCGAME to acquire it. Readers can check out the steps mentioned below to purchase the same:

Step 1: Navigate to the MTCGAME website on your mobile device.

Step 2: There will be several options on the screen, and you can choose the required number of diamonds you wish to purchase. It is recommended that you choose an option with the “Global” tag.

Step 3: You can complete the purchase through any of the available payment methods. You will receive the Garena Prepaid Card soon after.

Once the card has been acquired, you can follow the steps provided previously to get the Free Fire MAX diamonds from the Games Kharido website.

If players don't want to use the Garena Prepaid Card to get diamonds, it is best to continue getting the currency through the in-game center, as this will be the easier option.

