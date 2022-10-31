How to get rare fist skin in Free Fire MAX

When it comes to providing in-game collectibles, Free Fire MAX offers the community plenty of variety. Players can obtain in-game cosmetics and other items through several options like Luck Royale, store, events, redemption codes, Elite Pass, and more. To maintain player engagement, Garena routinely releases new rewards and events.

The Moco Store is an example of this fact since it keeps returning with interesting rewards to keep the playerbase satisfied. The latest iteration of the recurring Moco Store is now available in Garena Free Fire MAX and features new fist skins. Interested players with a sufficient number of diamonds can now try to claim the newest rewards through Luck Royale.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Moco Store brings new fist and melee skins for players

Enter Latest Moco Store is now available with fist and melee skins (Image via Garena)

The new Moco Store went live in the game on October 31, introducing brand new fists and melee skins as its Grand Prizes. The time-limited Luck Royale section will remain available until November 6, and players will get to see the following Grand Prizes, which they can use to build a prize pool for themselves.

Grand Prizes

Grand Prizes in the current Moco Store (Image via Garena)

Fist skins

Ember Fist

Mythos Fist

Limitless Punch

Melee skins

Moco's Arc

Katana – Ice Feather

Katana – Spirited Overseers

Besides the Grand Prizes, there are some additional rewards that deepen the prize pool of the Moco Store. Here are the Bonus Prizes for the Moco Store:

Bonus Prizes

Bonus Prizes in the current Moco Store (Image via Garena)

G18 – Ice Bones

M500 – Fire Bones

Crystal Moony Deluxe Bundle

Zapping Dreki Deluxe Bundle

Undead Rockie Bundle

Name Change Card

Interested players can choose one prize from the Grand and Bonus prize pool to construct a prize pool for themselves in the Moco Store. Here's what the prize pool of the Moco Store will look like:

SCAR – Phantom Assassin Weapon Loot Crate

One Cube Fragment

Infernal Draco (Blue) Token Box

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 30 November 2022)

Two previously selected prizes (Grand and Bonus)

How to get a fist skin from the current Moco Store of Free Fire MAX

How to draw a fist skin from Free Fire MAX's Moco Store (Image via Garena)

Here's a step-by-step guide that you can follow to potentially obtain a fist skin from the current Moco Store in Garena Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open the game on your smartphone, tablet, or PC and sign in using your preferred method.

You can select the platform linked to your Player ID or use the guest account to log in. Using a guest account may result in the loss of in-game progress and any collected items upon uninstallation. Therefore, you must bind your account to save your in-game progress online.

Step 2: Open the "Luck Royale" available on the left in the lobby area.

Step 3: Select the Moco Store in Luck Royale.

Step 4: There will be three options for fist skins. You can choose either of them to include in your prize pool.

Step 5: Choose any desired Bonus Prize and finalize the selection.

Step 6: Start spinning to possibly get your selected Grand Prize. You will have to spin a maximum of six times to obtain the fist skin.

Poll : 0 votes