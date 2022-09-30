How to get rare fist skin in Free Fire MAX this week

Garena recently launched a new Punching Mania event in the Free Fire MAX India server, which has caught the entire community's attention. The event features multiple appealing and alluring fist skins, many of which were previously available as part of several other events.
In Punching Mania, gamers are required to spend diamonds to make punches and draw the rewards randomly. There are six grand prizes, and users must select the preferred option they wish to obtain.
The event commenced in Free Fire MAX on 29 September 2022, and players have time until 5 October 2022 to acquire the rewards by spending diamonds. Here's how gamers can attain beautiful fist skins through the newly added event.
Free Fire MAX Punching Mania event introduces attractive fist skins
Within the new event in Free Fire MAX, gamers will need to spend diamonds to make the punches and earn rewards. A single one will cost 40 diamonds, and a pack of 5x will set them back by 180, providing a better overall value.
Players will receive the following items from the prize pool randomly:
Grand Prizes
- Fronze Flame Punch
- Fist Bump
- Bone Fist
- K.O. Fist
- Flaming Fist
- Hailstone Fist
Normal Prizes
- Juicy Apple
- Iced Glare Backpack
- Plasma Ball Loot Box
- Motor Bike – Moco Month
- Murderous Amusement
- Rapper Underworld Surfboard
- Jack-In-The Box
- Pan – Hiphop Face
- Burning Lily Parachute
- Smiley Clown Avatar
- Cube Fragment
- Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry by 31 October 2022)
- Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry by 31 October 2022)
- Swagger Ownage (FAMAS + P90) Weapon Loot Crate
- Pink Laminate (M4A1) Weapon Loot Crate
- Warrior's Spirit (FAMAS + Kar98K) Weapon Loot Crate
- Skull Hunter (AK + SPAS 12) Weapon Loot Crate
- Artificial Intelligence Weapon Loot Crate
- Flaming Wolf Weapon Loot Crate
- Shark Attack Weapon Loot Crate
- Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate
- Universal Fragment
- Pet Food
- Scan
- Summon Airdrop
A score above 900 will ensure that users receive their chosen fist skin. Furthermore, the event also has a unique concept of Power Punch, and this meter will fill up after every punch. Once this meter is full, you can activate a free Power Punch, which guarantees the selected grand prize.
If you receive a previously owned permanent item, it will automatically be converted to FF tokens.
Steps to access the Punching Mania event and draw rewards
You may follow the detailed guide outlined in the following section to draw rewards from the Punching Mania event in Free Fire MAX:
Step 1: Open the events tab in the game and then select the Punching Mania tab.
Step 2: Click the go-to button to access the event tab.
Step 3: Select the preferred grand prize from the six available options.
Step 4: Spend diamonds and make punches to receive items.
Continue spending diamonds until the score reaches above 900 to receive the skin. Also, once the Power Punch meter is full, activate it to receive the fist skin. The fist skin can finally be equipped through the weapon section in Free Fire MAX.
However, the event is rather costly, and you may have to spend hundreds to thousands of diamonds to get one fist skin. Thus, only those with enough diamonds should proceed ahead.