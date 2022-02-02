How to get Gloo Wall skins in Free Fire: Moco Store guide

The Moco Store is one of the Luck Royales that has been frequently introduced to Free Fire in recent months. This guarantees the players six unique items under a total of 854 diamonds.

A new one arrived on the Indian Free Fire server today, i.e., 2 February, and it has several exclusive items that players may obtain. There are a few Gloo Wall skins among the grand prizes, one of the game’s rarest cosmetics.

Free Fire guide to obtaining Gloo Wall skins for the new Moco Store

Players should choose 1 item from both the sections (Image via Garena)

In the recently started Moco Store, gamers are first required to select 1 item from the ‘Grand Prize’ pool and one reward from the ‘Bonus Prizes’ pool. The following Gloo Walls skins are present in the Grand Prize section:

1) Gloo Wall – BOOYAH DAY 2021

2) Gloo Wall – Angle Wings

3) Gloo Wall – Glo Technica

After picking the items, they can perform the spins (Image via Garena)

Once users have picked one item each, they can start withdrawing the rewards from the prize pool:

Gloo Wall skin or the other Grand Prize they picked

Bonus reward they picked

Star General Weapon Loot Crate

Magic Cube Fragment

Victory Wings Loot Crate

Diamond Royale Voucher

The cost of the spins is 9, 19, 49, 79, 199, and 499 diamonds, respectively. As a result, gamers can make six spins and get all the mentioned items.

Note: Gamers can acquire 1 item from both sections. This allows users to get only a single Gloo Wall skin from the newly commenced Moco Store.

Steps to access event and get Gloo Wall skin

Step 1: On the lobby screen of Free Fire, gamers must tap on the ‘Luck Royale’ section.

Step 2: Next, they must select the ‘Moco Store’ depicting the Phoenix Knight Bundle.

The required items can be selected by the players (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, players can select the two required prizes from the respective pools and start drawing the rewards by spending the diamonds.

This opportunity shouldn’t be missed by those users who are eager to acquire the respective skins or other rewards.

Edited by Srijan Sen