How to get rare Predatory Cobra MP40 in Free Fire MAX this week

Garena is on a relaunch spree on the Free Fire MAX India server. They have brought back several iconic cosmetics, including gun skins, outfits, and more from the past, allowing players to acquire the items they previously missed.

They recently introduced the Predatory Cobra MP40 Evo gun skin, and like every other gun skin in this class, it can be acquired through the Faded Wheel. Additionally, the newly added luck royale features several other cosmetics, which makes the deal even sweeter.

Garena relaunches Predatory Cobra MP40 in Free Fire MAX

The new Faded Wheel featuring the Predatory Cobra MP40 commenced on the day of the OB36 update, i.e., 21 September 2022. Gamers will have until 4 October 2022 to draw this exclusive Evo gun skin, the battle royale title.

During this Faded Wheel, gamers can randomly remove two undesired items and participate in the gacha using diamonds to win rewards. Fortunately, unlike other luck royales, the items are not repeated once individuals have obtained them. However, this is compensated by the increase in the price of subsequent spins.

Prize pool of this event (Image via Garena)

The list of items up for grabs in the Faded Wheel includes the following:

MP40 – Predatory Cobra

5x Venomous Fang (MP40)

Portable Incubator backpack

Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

1x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 30 November 2022)

Cobra Loot Box

Predatory Cobra Token Box 1

June Festivals parachute

SCAR – Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crate

Cube Fragment

The price of the spins on the Faded Wheel is 9, 19, 39, 69, 99, 149, 199, and 499 diamonds, respectively. The total draw for eight items comes down to 1082 diamonds, which can be a good deal for certain players.

Steps to access the new Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX and collect the rewards

Interested users may follow the steps outlined in the section given below:

Step 1: Open the Luck Royale section in Free Fire MAX by clicking the button from the menu on the left side of the screen.

Step 2: Select the Faded Wheel option to access the event interface. Remove the two undesired items from the price pool by tapping on the bottom left area of the prize icon.

Confirm the removal to get the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Confirm the removal of the items to proceed ahead.

Step 4: Spend diamonds to make spins and randomly draw rewards.

Once the gun skin is obtained, it can be equipped through the weapon section of the game.

Since players may receive the exclusive gun skin in the final spin, only those possessing sufficient diamonds to make all the spins should avail of this offer.

Predatory Cobra MP40 in Free Fire MAX

The exclusive MP40 gun skin (Image via Garena)

Like any Evo gun skin in Free Fire MAX, Predatory Cobra MP40 comes equipped with Kill Effect, hit Effect, Firing Effect, Kill Announcement, and more. The perks unlocked at each level are as follows:

Level 2: Kill announcement and upgrade attributes

Level 3: New look

Level 4: Hit effect and upgraded attributes

Level 5: Kill effect and firing effect

Level 6: New look and unlock abilities

Level 7: Exclusive emote and new look

Individuals need Venomous Fang (MP40) tokens to level it up, which costs even more diamonds than acquiring the gun skin initially.

