Free Fire MAX OB36 update release time, server status, and rewards

Since the Advance Server ended earlier this month, players have been looking forward to the release of the Free Fire MAX OB36 update. Garena will drop the much-awaited update today, 21 September 2022.

With this update, a passel of new features will be added to the game to enhance and optimize the battle royale experience for players. While the patch will likely start rolling out in a few hours, the servers will be unavailable until later today, owing to scheduled maintenance.

For this reason, players will have to wait a few hours before they can experience the new features in the official client.

Free Fire MAX OB36 update maintenance has begun on Indian server

Like previous Free Fire MAX updates, there will be a maintenance break before the OB36 update goes live. During this time, the servers will be offline, and players will not be able to access the game. They will face an error message if they attempt to play the game.

The maintenance is already underway on the Indian server (Image via Garena)

The maintenance has already started on the Indian server, and the timings for the same are as follows:

Start time: 21 September at 9:30 am IST (GMT +5:30)

End time: 21 September at 5:10 am IST (GMT +5:30)

Users will face this error until the servers are online again (Image via Garena)

Based on the previous few updates, the Free Fire MAX OB36 update is expected to be available between 11:30 am IST (GMT +5:30) and 1:30 pm IST (GTM +5:30).

Players are recommended to get the update from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. They can then immediately access the latest version of the game once the servers are back online.

The rewards as part of the Login After Patch event (Image via Garena)

Not only will the OB36 update bring new features to Free Fire MAX, but it will also give players an excellent opportunity to get freebies through events.

This time, the developers have prepared a lengthy Login After Patch event, where players must log in for a certain number of days after the update to get several rewards.

The rewards and requirements of the event are as follows:

2x Diamond Royale Voucher and 2x Weapon Royale Voucher: Login 1 day

Futuristic Weapon Loot Crate: Login 2 days

Gold Royale Voucher: Login 3 days

Demolitionist Weapon Loot Crate: 4 days

Incubator Voucher: 5 days

Note: The maintenance timings may vary slightly from server to server.

