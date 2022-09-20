Free Fire OB36 update maintenance schedule, server downtime, and release time

After a thoroughly enjoyable OB35 update, players have been eagerly awaiting the release of the Free Fire OB36 update for quite some time now. In the weeks leading up to the patch, Garena has provided users with a glimpse of the new features in the Advance Server, and they have been extremely pleased.

The long wait will finally come to an end very soon, with the OB36 update scheduled to drop on 21 September 2022. However, update days generally elicit a mixed reaction from gamers, as, on one hand, they are excited about the new features. In contrast, the extended maintenance that keeps them from enjoying the complete experience.

The details around maintenance are finally available, and individuals can go through this article to learn more about them.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India. Due to government-imposed restrictions, players from the country are advised not to download or play the battle royale title. Instead, they can play the MAX version, which was not present among the banned applications.

Free Fire OB36 update will go live on 21 September 2022

There is a long maintenance break on the day of Free Fire update's release, and it becomes inaccessible for a few hours. According to a post by the title's various regional social media handles, the maintenance schedule is as follows:

Start time: 21 September 2022 at 4:00 am (GMT +0)

End time: 21 September 2022 at 11:10 am (GMT +0)

The exact maintenance duration might vary slightly depending on the server that individuals are playing on. At the same time, the update is generally released to players on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store a few hours after the start of the maintenance schedule. Subsequently, the expected release time comes out to be around 6:00 am (GMT +0).

However, even after downloading the latest version, gamers can only enjoy it once the servers are up and running. Subsequently, all those who attempt to access the title during this time frame will encounter an error message.

Free Fire OB36 update features revealed

Features for the upcoming update (Image via Sportskeeda)

Garena is yet to release the patch notes for the upcoming update. However, the teasers and the Kelly Show have provided a decent overview of the content. Some of the key details are as follows:

A124 character skill adjustment

Clash Squad mode on Nexterra map

Weapon upgrade option in the Clash Squad store

Clash Squad Rank Season 15 starts on 21 September 2022

New Treatment Laser Gun and Gloo Melter Grenade

VSS III and VSS II nerf

PARAFAL and Plasma gun buff

Option to unlock permanent weapon skins

Battle Royale Change (Revival Points)

Team-Up Bonus

Instance Feedback report

Free Craftland room access

Gamers can read the list of other announced features for the Free Fire OB36 update here.

