How to get Season 46 Elite Pass in Free Fire MAX

Elite Pass is a topic of attraction for players in Free Fire MAX. These are added at the beginning of each month, providing gamers with a fresh cosmetic collection to obtain. Season 46 Elite Pass Copper Prodigies commenced today and will be available throughout the month.

Gamers must upgrade their pass with diamonds to receive all items, including bundles, gun skins, a backpack, and a surfboard. Many users actively purchase the paid variants, while others rely on the free version with limited rewards.

Steps to get Free Fire MAX Elite Pass for Season 46

Gamers may upgrade their Free Fire MAX Elite Pass by following the steps given below:

Open the Elite Pass (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Users should open the Elite Pass section in Free Fire MAX by clicking on the option present in the lobby.

Click on the upgrade button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, press the upgrade button, and two separate upgrade options will be displayed on the screen.

Confirm the purchase (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players should select the desired option by pressing the button beneath it. Once they confirm their purchase, the diamonds will be deducted and they will receive the pass.

They will not receive the rewards automatically after the purchase and must work hard to complete the missions to earn badges. Once they have upgraded their pass, they will also unlock Elite Challenges, making it easier to get them.

Price

The price of Elite Bundle (Image via Garena)

Users can only purchase one of the two variants. The cost remains the same, with gamers required to spend 499 diamonds for the Elite Pass and 999 diamonds for the Elite Bundle.

The difference is that the latter provides users with an additional 50 badges. Thus, they will receive all the items unto the female bundle instantly.

Note: The price will vary slightly depending on the server.

Rewards

Some of the exclusive rewards in the pass are as follows:

Motor Bike – Copper Light at 0 badges

UMP – Copper Light at 10 badges

Gear Engineer Jacket at 15 badges

Mechnicia Bronze Bundle at 50 badges

USP – Copper Light at 80 badges

Mech Bunny Skyboard at 100 badges

Grenade – Gas Blast at 125 badges

Genius Skull Loot Box at 150 badges

Smart Bunny Backpack at 195 badges

Mechnician Brass bundle at 225 badges

