How to get Shibuya Idol Bundle in Free Fire MAX OB40 version

With the release of the much-awaited Free Fire MAX OB40 update, Garena has also launched a new Knockout event on the Indian server, featuring Shibuya Idol Bundle as the grand prize. Unlike many other events in the game, this one involves the expenditure of diamonds to make spins and collect the rewards from the prize pool of five items.

Here is a detailed guide to the event alongside a step-by-step procedure to procure Shibuya Idol Bundle and other items from the newly launched Knockout event within the game.

A new Knockout event starts on Free Fire MAX Indian server and provides Shibuya Idol Bundle as a reward

A new Knockout event has made its way into the battle royale title (Image via Garena)

Garena has recently implemented multiple Knockout events in Free Fire MAX, launching the newest one on May 31, 2023. It offers Shibuya Idol Bundle, which the players can acquire by spending diamonds until June 6, 2023.

The outfit is not the only item up for grabs in the event, and the complete prize pool for the Knockout event is as follows:

Shibuya Idol Bundle

2x Cube Fragment

1x Diamond Royale Voucher

1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: July 31, 2023)

3x Pet Food

Players will be eligible to receive all the items mentioned above in the five spins.

Steps to get Shibuya Idol Bundle in Free Fire MAX from the Knockout event

Here are the steps that you may follow in case you are interested in getting the items from the newly launched Knockout event within Free Fire MAX after the OB40 update:

Step 1: Sign in to your account after updating to the Free Fire MAX OB40 update.

Step 2: Click on the events option on the top left side of the screen.

A list of diamond events will come up on the screen.

You will have to click on the "Shibuya Idol" option (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select the Shibuya Idol option from the available options to load the new event interface.

Step 4: You can make spins using diamonds to randomly receive one item from the prize pool.

The event is similar to Faded Wheel and Moco Store, where the rewards are not repeated once you have obtained them. Similarly, the diamonds required to make spins will also increase gradually. As per the rules, you will have to spend:

9 diamonds for 1st spin

19 diamonds for 2nd spin

49 diamonds for 3rd spin

99 diamonds for 4th spin

399 diamonds for 5th spin

Since all five items are guaranteed in these spins, the cost of getting the rewards will not surpass 575 diamonds. This is essentially a great bargain given that starting price of any outfit is about 899 diamonds, far more than what is required in the current event. Thus, if you have sufficient diamonds, you may look to acquire the Shibuya Idol Bundle.

