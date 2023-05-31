How to play new Free Fire MAX OB40 update on PC

With the release of the Free Fire MAX OB40 update, Garena has infused a plethora of new content inside the battle royale title. Besides the new introductions, many existing features have been balanced and tweaked, making the experience as good as possible. Furthermore, collaboration content surrounding Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is scheduled to be released in the game soon.

Those on the Android and iOS platforms can use the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, respectively, to download the OB40 update. Players may also enjoy the latest patch of the battle royale title on their PCs by downloading it on the relevant emulator.

Guide to play Free Fire MAX OB40 update on PC

To download the Free Fire MAX OB40 update on your PC, you must first install any of the numerous emulators. There are tons of options available on the internet, with prominent ones being BlueStacks, MEmu Play, NoxPlayer, and LD Player, all of which will offer you an option to get the game via the Google Play Store.

Follow the steps outlined below to download and install the battle royale title on your PC:

Step 1: Get started by installing the required emulator and opening it.

BlueStacks is one of the best emulators to play the game (Image via BlueStacks)

Step 2: In the subsequent step, you must boot up the Google Play Store app inside the emulator and search for Free Fire MAX.

Step 3: Multiple results will appear, and you must select the appropriate one.

The game will soon get downloaded on your PC (Image via BlueStacks)

Step 4: You may then press the “Install” button to start the download procedure for the latest OB40 update. It will soon get installed.

You will have to ensure that there is sufficient storage space on your PC before downloading and installing Free Fire MAX. On top of this, your PC must meet the emulator’s minimum requirements to run the same successfully.

Step 5: Finally, you can open the battle royale title and log in using the required platform to enjoy playing it. You can create a new account if you do not own an existing one.

Separate emulator matchmaking

Garena has set up a seperate lobby for the emulator (Image via Sportskeeda)

If you are trying to play Free Fire MAX using an emulator, you must remember that the developers have set up a separate emulator matchmaking for the same. The particular change occurred in September 2021 after many mobile players complained about facing those on the emulator.

Accordingly, while trying to push your ranks and grinding the ranked modes, you will only be pitched against other fellow emulator players. Furthermore, even if you pair up with someone playing the game on their mobile, you will only be put in the emulator matchmaking and encounter other emulator players.

