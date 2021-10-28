How to get stage time emote from Free Fire Emote Party event

Free Fire has an abundance of emotes, with players vying to unlock as many as possible. The legendary ones are in high demand in the game, and whenever they become accessible, users usually go to great lengths to obtain them.

In the regular course, individuals need hundreds of diamonds to attain the legendary emote. However, players wait for events to acquire them for a lower cost. The developers are back with the Emote Party event, which features five legendary emotes, along with other items.

Obtaining the stage time emote in Free Fire

Stage Time is one of the most desired emotes up for grabs in the Emote Party event that went live on 27 October 2021 and will be running until 2 November 2021. Users need to spend their in-game currency to draw the rewards. For this, they have two options – Normal Draw and Super Draw.

The former is priced at 19 diamonds, and the latter will cost players 199 diamonds. The difference between these is that the Super Draw will also provide an emote as a reward. More importantly, gamers are ensured with the Stage Time emote by the fifth draw.

Legendary emotes are up for grabs (Image via Free Fire)

Therefore, players will have to spend 895 diamonds (1st draw at 99 diamonds and the remaining four at 199 diamonds) to attain the Stage Time emote. Additionally, they will receive four other emotes. If users get an emote they previously owned, it will be converted to FF Tokens.

Attaining the stage time emote in Normal draws.

In the meantime, users may also attain the Stage Time emote in the Normal draw, but the exact number of diamonds needed is not known.

Gamers can follow the instructions given below to attain the rewards:

Visit the Emote Party interface (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: Open events in Free Fire and hit the go-to button under the Emote Party.

The first draw is present for half its original cost (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Once the event interface opens, they need to make the desired spins until they receive the items.

Step 3: They can equip the emote from the collection section.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha