How to get stylish Garena Free Fire names like SK Sabir Boss for in-game ID

In recent years, Free Fire has evolved into one of the most popular mobile games. It was placed second on the list of most downloaded titles in the first half of the year, and several content creators have seen a steep increase in their numbers due to this growth.

SK Sabir Boss is among the most highly regarded content creators on YouTube, with a subscriber count standing at 4.46 million. A lot of people look up to his gameplay videos.

As an extension, there has been a trend among players to have IGNs like their favorite players.

A guide to having a stylish name in Free Fire

Players will get result in various fonts (Image via FancyTextGuru.com)

Several websites let users generate names in various fonts with different symbols. Some of the more popular ones include fancytexttool.com, lingojam.com, and more.

On most of these websites, users need to enter the name of their choice in the text field. They will automatically receive the output in a wide assortment of stylish fonts and symbols. Players can follow these steps:

Step 1: They should visit one of the websites of their choice and enter the desired name in the text field.

Step 2: Gamers will be presented with numerous options. They can then select and copy the name of their choice.

Users can select from the wide range of names (Image via Nickfinder)

Alternatively, they can also use websites like Nickfinder. It offers a vast selection of names with symbols and different fonts that fans can select directly. It also provides options to customize their IGNs further.

Steps to change the name in Free Fire

Step 1: Users need to open Free Fire and press the banner on the top right corner.

Step 2: Then, they can press the edit icon beside their name badge.

Tap the icon beside the exisitng IGN (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: A dialog box will appear. Gamers should press the edit icon beside their existing IGN.

Changing name requires 390 diamonds in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Next, players must enter the name they had copied earlier in the text field and then press the button with the diamonds symbol. They can also use a name change card if they have one.

Edited by Ravi Iyer