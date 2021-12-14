How to get Sunscale Serpent Bundle from Freeze Over event in Free Fire

Cosmetic items are abundant within Free Fire, with new ones being pushed regularly into the game. Among these, players particularly look forward to outfits and bundles since they allow them to customize their character's appearance.

Players have the option to purchase these from the store or attain them through luck royale or Elite Pass. Typically, exclusives are only available through events where users need to spend diamonds, and the developers have recently incorporated the Freeze Over event featuring the Sunscale Serpent Bundle.

Guide to obtaining Sunscale Serpent Bundle from Freeze Over event in Free Fire

The event will be running until 20 December (Image via Free Fire)

The new event kicked off on 14 December 2021 and will remain accessible until 20 December 2020. A single spin will require users to spend 20 diamonds, as the pack of five will be priced at 90 diamonds.

Unlike a few other events, users have the assurance to obtain the grand prize of the bundle with 900 diamonds or less.

The list of rewards comprises of:

Sunscale Serpent Bundle

Sneaky Clown (MP40 + XM8) Weapon Loot Crate

Superstar Weapon Loot Crate

UMP Booyah Day Token Box 1

1x Cube Fragment

1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 1 January 2022)

Bonfire

Resupply Map

Rules of the event (Image via Free Fire)

Initially, players will be able to draw the rewards from the entire prize pool. However, after 10 spins, the last three items will be frozen and removed. Subsequently, after a total of 30 spins, another three items will be removed.

Players may follow the steps given below to attain the rewards through the new event in Free Fire:

Step 1: After loading up Free Fire, users can click on the calendar icon and then select the 'News' tab.

Step 2: Next, they need to click the 'Go To' button to open the event interface.

Clicking on 'Go To' will take players to the event interface (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Users can then make the desired number of spins until they acquire the rewards.

The spins are a good deal considering the price of bundles within the store. The exclusive ones often cost around 899 diamonds.

Edited by Siddharth Satish