How to get Thiva character in Free Fire: Release date, abilities, and more details

Free Fire's developers rarely disappoint when it comes to collaborations. They have partnered with celebrities, TV shows, and many others. Following the conclusion of the McLaren collaboration, Garena teamed up with the DJ duo of Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike for the upcoming 4th Anniversary celebration.

This has drawn the players' attention since they will be able to play as the in-game avatar of the DJs. After the Dimitri character was made accessible as part of the top-up event, players are looking forward to the availability of the Thiva character.

Thiva character in Free Fire: Price, ability, and more

Ability – Vital Vibes

Thiva character's ability is called Vital Vibes (Image via Free Fire)

Description: Thiva is a rising singer-musician star.

Vital Vibes is a passive ability that essentially increases the rescue or help-up speed by 5%. Additionally, the revived users will also recover 15 health points in five seconds. Gradually the rescue speed and HP recovery are increased as the character's level increases.

Vital Vibes ability over the six levels (Image via Free Fire)

At the highest level, Vital Vibes will increase the help-up speed by 20%. On the other hand, the rescued users will gain 40 health points in 5 seconds after the successful rescue.

Players can efficiently utilize this passive skill in the character combination with Alok, Chrono, K, and more.

Release date

The developers have already added the Thiva character in Free Fire after the release of the OB29 update earlier this month.

This item will be available soon! (Image via Free Fire)

However, when players tap on the obtain button, players are redirected to the store, and a message stating "this item will be available soon" will be displayed.

According to an earlier announcement, the players can access the new Thiva character from 28 August 2021.

Price

Garena announced that Thiva character would be available for free on 28 August as part of the 4th Anniversary celebration.

The game's developers have not shed any light on how players will be able to acquire the characters. A leaked calendar by data miner Knight Clown suggested that users can obtain Thiva character by signing in on the given date.

Edited by Shaheen Banu