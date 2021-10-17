How to get tokens easily for Free Fire Chaos Attack web event

Numerous events have been added to Free Fire after the FF x Venom 2 collaboration. One of the most recent ones is Chaos Attack, which allows users to obtain the Venom Motorbike skin, among other things.

In the event, players must gather Bullet Tokens through a specific means and subsequently utilize them to attack the boss. The damage from the respective attacks stack, and when the boss’s HP approaches zero, gamers are rewarded.

Obtaining Bullet Tokens for Chaos Attack web event in Free Fire

This event started recently (Image via Free Fire)

The Chaos Attack web event started in Free Fire on 16 October and will be available until 24 October. There are a few methods that players can try out to get the Bullet Tokens:

Daily Task

Users must execute specified tasks that change every day to obtain the tokens (refresh at 4.00 am IST). The following are the tasks for today:

Daily Task (Image via Free Fire)

Weekly Task

Weekly Task (Image via Free Fire)

Users must complete weekly missions to obtain the corresponding number of Bullet Tokens. These missions get updated every Thursday.

Invite friends

Individuals can also invite their friends and get the tokens (Image via Free Fire)

Finally, players can use their codes to invite three friends per day and receive three tokens each time. They can also get three tokens by entering their friends’ codes.

As mentioned above, gamers can later use these tokens to attack the boss and receive rewards. Here are all of them:

Rewards to obtain from this event (Image via Free Fire)

Level 1: 1x Pet Food, 1x Gold Royale Voucher, 1x Random Loadout Loot Crate

Level 2: 2x Random Loadout Loot Crate, 2x Gold Royale Voucher, 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

Level 3: 3x Random Loadout Loot Crate, 3x Gold Royale Voucher, 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

Level 4: Venom Motorbike, 3x Gold Royale Voucher, 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

To access the event, players should visit the FF x Venom event section and tap on the “Chaos Attack” option.

Also Read

Press the “Go To” button (Image via Free Fire)

Next, they are required to press the “Go To” option to reach the event interface. They can then use the tokens to damage the boss and claim the rewards late.

Edited by Ravi Iyer