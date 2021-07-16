How to get top-up bonus in Free Fire: A beginner's guide

Free Fire has an in-game currency called diamonds. Players need to purchase this virtual currency and utilize them to acquire gun skins, characters, pets and make various other transactions. Most exclusive items can only be purchased by spending this currency, making diamond an essential element in Free Fire.

Therefore, players often look for ways to provide them with additional or a bonus top up for the same money and subsequently use them to get additional items.

Guide for getting bonus top up in Free Fire

Games Kharido is one of the most trusted sites actively used by players to get a bonus top up in Free Fire. The additional perk that the website offers includes a massive 100% additional diamonds on the first purchase made by players. As a result, the value it offers is insane.

Instructions to purchase diamonds

Step 1: After visiting the Games Kharido’s official website, you must tap on the Free Fire option.

Step 2: A dialog box will appear asking you to log in to your Free Fire ID via Facebook or Free Fire ID.

You should login using Facebook or Player ID

Step 3: Once you have signed in, various options will appear on the screen.

Step 4: You should select the desired number of diamonds and make the payment using the available payment options. As of now, the website only offers three options:

PayTM UPI Net banking

Proceed to payment and complete the purchase

Step 5: Once the transaction is complete, you will receive the diamonds very soon.

Price of diamonds for first purchase

100 diamonds – INR 40

200 diamonds – INR 80

620 diamonds – INR 240

1040 diamonds – INR 400

2120 diamonds – INR 800

4360 diamonds – INR 1600

11200 diamonds – INR 4000

Note: All the diamond packs mentioned above are inclusive of the 100% additional and are only applicable on the first purchase.

Price of diamonds for other purchases

55 diamonds – INR 40

110 diamonds – INR 80

341 diamonds – INR 240

572 diamonds – INR 400

1166 diamonds – INR 800

2398 diamonds – INR 1600

6160 diamonds – INR 4000

Note: All of the aforementioned diamond packs include 10% bonus diamonds.

