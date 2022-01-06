How to get unique guild names and nicknames in Garena Free Fire (2022)

Free Fire's popularity has skyrocketed in recent years and a large number of new players have flocked to the battle royale title in the previous few months. Following the title's success, the trend of implementing creative and distinctive IGNs and guild names has steadily increased.

This is because gamers seek to differentiate themselves from other players and distinguish between their guild and others. As a result, they use visually appealing symbols and a variety of font styles to accomplish their goals. However, users run into a roadblock since the basic keyboard lacks symbols and fonts.

Easy steps to get unique guild names and IGN in Free Fire

For the reasons stated above, gamers will need to utilize websites that give the feature of a fancy text generator, i.e., can output a specific text in a huge assortment of fonts and symbols.

First, players must come up with a unique IGN or guild name. Only after that will players be allowed to customize the name further. Avoid taking inspiration from the names of well-known content providers and their guilds.

The following URL can be used by those having difficulty obtaining unique IGNs and guild names in Free Fire. Once gamers have come up with their desired name, follow the steps below:

Step 1: Players should open any website that provides a fancy text generator. Some popular ones are Lingojam, Fancy Text Tool, Fancy Text Guru, and more.

Such websites provide output in several fonts (Image via FancyTextGuru)

Step 2: After landing on the webpage, they can input the text and receive it in various fonts.

Step 3: Gamers can copy the desired option and paste it while changing the names.

Changing the IGN in Free Fire requires 390 diamonds (Image via Garena)

Users should proceed cautiously while changing their IGN or guild name in Free Fire since these are not free and require a substantial expenditure of diamonds.

Alternating a guild name in Free Fire is a costly affair (Image via Garena)

The former requires 390 diamonds and changing the guild name is even more expensive, priced at 500 diamonds. Players should also be aware that the length of the nickname or guild name can only be 12.

