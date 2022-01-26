How to get Untamed Demilady bundle in Free Fire Faded Wheel

Luck Royales are a way for Free Fire players to get a variety of cosmetic items, including gun skins, clothing, and more. There are various types of royales, one of which is the Faded Wheel, which assures users a certain amount of awards after a specified number of spins.

Garena has incorporated the female counterpart of the Demilord Bundle, called the Untamed Demilady Bundle, into the new Faded Wheel. Alongside the outfit, users also have Thompson Fierce Demilord up for grabs.

New Free Fire Faded Wheel provides Untamed Demilady Bundle and Thompson Fierce Demilord

The new Faded Wheel event has already started, with the grand prize comprising a gun skin and bundle. Players can access the event under the Luck Royale section and get a reward at random by spending diamonds.

Aside from that, gamers have control over the items they wish to obtain as they must remove two items from the prize pool first. Here is the complete set of rewards that they can choose from:

The eight items available in the Faded Wheel (Image via Garena)

Thompson – Fierece Demilord

Sky parachute

Shirt (White)

Weapon Royale Voucher (28 February 2022)

Burning Flap Skyboard

Untamed Demilady Bundle

Box of Balance

Shorts (Black)

1x Cube Fragment

Artificial Intelligence Weapon Loot Crate

Steps to obtain rewards from the new Faded Wheel

Making spins in the Faded Wheel is not the most challenging task. Users can follow these steps to earn the rewards:

Step 1: After players have logged in to their Free Fire account, they must tap on the Luck Royale section.

Step 2: Select Fierce Demilord Thompson and remove the two undesired items.

The first spin costs nine diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Users can confirm their selection by removing two items from the prize pool and making spins.

Given that the Faded Wheel's initial few spins cost only a few diamonds, even players who lack adequate in-game currency might try their luck at getting permanent rewards.

Regarding the value for the diamonds offered in this Luck Royale, gamers can get a permanent gun skin and a bundle at 1082 diamond, which is a good offer.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, fans may choose to stop the spin after they have earned the outfit. Although the Thompson skin has a visual impact, it falls short in terms of attribute enhancement and is not the best option.

Edited by Shaheen Banu