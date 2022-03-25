How to get and use BTS Crystals in Free Fire MAX to claim free costume bundles

Garena delivers plenty of new cosmetics to the game with the start of any collaboration event in Free Fire MAX. Finally, after more than a month of waiting, the BTS event has been launched in the game, and players are all hyped up, with even more of these lined up in the coming days.

The items offered for grabs include a banner, an avatar, a pet skin, a surfboard skin, and a bag, but the seven bundles have enthralled players, with many seeking to get all of these. Users cannot get them directly and will have to use a unique token.

Getting BTS Fashion Bundle in Free Fire MAX

The BTS themed outfits (Image via Garena)

The exchange for these bundles started on 25 March in Free Fire MAX, and users have the option to get these limited-edition outfits up until 23 April 2022. Players must spin using 1x BTS Crystal to get one bundle at random from the event interface.

The most challenging element is obtaining the required BTS Crystal. Developers have published a full calendar of activities via which players may acquire them.

Two ways to get the BTS Crystal are revealed (Image via Garena)

Currently, only two of the events to collect the BTS Crystal has been revealed in Free Fire MAX, and gamers can get one of these from each event. The available ones are as follows:

Collect Neon Stick Tokens to redeem BTS Crystal from 2 April

The Neon Stick Tokens can be collected from 25 March (Image via Garena)

Players can start collecting Neon Stick Tokens from 25 March in Battle Royale Maps as well after CS and Lone Wolf matches. However, the exchange for the BTS Crystal will start on 2 April 2022. Hence, players can stockpile these tokens until then.

Speed 2000 diamonds

Spend 2000 diamonds (Image via Garena)

As the name implies, gamers must spend 2000 diamonds between today and 9 April 2022 to obtain 1x BTS Crystal. This paid option may be advantageous for gamers who have sufficient diamonds and wish to make a few in-app purchases.

Steps to getting BTS bundles

Once users have the BTS Crystal, they may follow the steps given below:

Hit the go-to button (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Open the event section and hit the go-to button under the Get BTS Outfits tab under Gen FF.

Step 2: Next, make a spin and get one outfit at random.

Outfits released as part of the collaborations are very rare, and players should surely give it a shot at procuring these.

Edited by Shaheen Banu