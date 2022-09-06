How to get V badge in Free Fire MAX? Partner Program requirements, application steps, and more

Throughout the last few years, Free Fire and its MAX version have enjoyed tremendous growth in popularity and have been able to amass sizable followings worldwide. Their expansion has benefited many players, streamers, and creators who have been posting content on YouTube and other platforms.

A while back, Garena launched the official Partner Program, providing an excellent opportunity for those working around the battle royale titles to get more exposure. Along with the various benefits, it also offers participants a distinct identity in the form of a V Badge.

Nevertheless, not everyone is accepted into the Partner Program, and only the best candidates who meet the requirements are chosen. Interested users can find more information about the requirements, steps to join the program, and more in the section below.

Note: There is only one common Partner Program for Free Fire, and there are no separate programs for the MAX version and the regular variant.

Free Fire Partner Program: How to get V Badge, requirements, and more (MAX version)

How to register for Partner Program and get V Badge

V Badge has attracted many users in the Free Fire MAX community, and fans have been fascinated after seeing these badges on the profiles of their favorite content creators. Essentially, joining the Partner Program is the sole way to acquire it, and gamers will have to become a part of it if they desire to get the particular V Badge.

Steps to register for the program are provided below:

Step 1: Launch a web browser and search for the Free Fire Partner Program website. Alternatively, users can tap on this link to reach the webpage for the program.

Gamers can press the 'Apply Now' button to reach the Google Form (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After getting to the website, players should click on the Apply Now button to get redirected to the Google Form.

There, they will have to enter details such as Official ID, Address, YouTube channel link, subscriber count, and more.

Details to be entered (Image via Google Form)

Step 3: Once all the necessary information has been added, gamers can proceed to submit the Google Form to complete their application for the Free Fire Partner Program.

Upon successfully submitting it, they will have to wait for a response from the developers’ side. An internal review of each applicant will take place, and the finest candidates will get picked.

Requirements to join the Partner Program

Requirements to become a member of the Partner Program (Image via Garena)

Players must meet numerous requirements to become a part of the game’s official Partner Program. Without meeting them, the applications that they send in would not make any sense. The ones stated on the website are as follows:

YouTube channels that have over 1,00,000 subscribers

There needs to be 80% content related to the battle royale title in the last 30 days

Creators should have a minimum of 3,00,000 channel views within the previous 30 days.

Individuals must maintain consistency in their social media activity and content quality.

Content needs to be clean, non-offensive and engaging.

Applicants must have professionalism and willingness to work hard

There should also be a passion for gaming and a drive to succeed together.

It is important to note that matching all these will not guarantee a spot in the program.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan