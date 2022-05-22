How to get V Badge in Free Fire after OB34 update

Most Free Fire users will be familiar with the existence of the prestigious V Badge, which is rewarded to those who become a member of the official Partner Program. Essentially, these particular badges might have been noticed by them on the in-game profiles of content creators, streamers, and other personalities.

Meanwhile, for those who are unaware, the Partner Program by Garena is an initiative designed to help creators and others thrive by offering a variety of benefits. However, joining this program isn’t an easy task and requires individuals to match all the requirements set by the developers.

The following provides all the required details about obtaining the V Badge in Free Fire.

Note: As the game is banned in India, the players from the country should avoid the game. They may, however, play the MAX version, which wasn't banned.

How players can get V Badge in Free Fire (after OB34 update)

Garena first mentioned V Badge in the patch notes of the Free Fire OB25 update in 2020. It simply states that the game’s partners are provided with this particular badge, making it the only known official way to receive it.

Nonetheless, as previously said, many conditions need to be satisfied, which is not a simple task. Here’s a list of the ones that the developers specify:

More than 1,00,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Content creators that have at least 80% Free Fire content and over 3,00,000 views in the previous 30 days.

Individuals holding a passion for gaming and a drive to succeed together

Consistency in their social media activity with non-offensive, clean, and engaging content.

YouTubers with professionalism and a willingness to work hard

They can then send in their applications by submitting a form made available by the developers. Once selected, individuals will be able to get V Badge and other benefits like diamonds, merchandise, invites to esports tournaments, and more.

How to apply to join the Partner Program

These are the simple steps that users may follow:

Step 1: Go to the official Free Fire Partner Program website and press the ‘Apply Now’ option showing on their screen.

They can enter all the details into the Google Form that shows up (Image taken from Google Form)

Step 2: Next, users will be redirected to a Google Form, where they must enter all the necessary details in the text fields.

Step 3: The form can then be submitted to complete their submission for the program.

After applying, there is no assurance that they will be offered a position in the program since only a certain number of slots are available. The developers only give them to the best applicants.

