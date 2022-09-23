How to get Viper Gangster Bundle in Free Fire MAX this week

The latest Selected Series bundle, Viper Gangster, is now available on the Indian Free Fire MAX server. It is part of the newly incorporated Viper Royale, where players must spend diamonds to get the outfit and other themed cosmetics.
There is a huge demand for cosmetics in the Free Fire MAX community. The game already features a long list of cosmetic bundles, with the developers frequently releasing new ones to provide players with a comprehensive selection. These bundles are available in the store, events, Luck Royales, and more.
Free Fire MAX Viper Royale start and end date, how to get new Viper Gangster Bundle, and more
The Viper Royale kicked off on the Indian Free Fire MAX server on 23 September 2022. It will run until 29 September 2022.
The Luck Royale is rather expensive as players have to spend 40 diamonds to make one spin. A pack of 10+1 spins will cost 400 diamonds.
While players will draw rewards randomly in the Viper Royale, they can exchange special Viper Tokens for the rewards.
The prize pool for the Viper Royale is as follows:
- Viper Gangster Bundle
- Gloo Wall – Underground Viper
- Viper Slicer
- Sports Car – Underground Viper
- Underground Viper Loot Box
- 10x Viper Token
- 5x Viper Token
- 3x Viper Token
- 2x Viper Token
- 1x Viper Token
- Predatory Cobra Token Box 1
- Green Flame Draco Token Box 1
- Valentines Weapon Loot Crate
- Winterlands AK47 Weapon Loot Crate
- Demolitionist Weapon Loot Crate
- Bumblebee Loot Crate
All the major cosmetics available in the prize pool can also be acquired in the exchange. The list of items and their corresponding requirements are as follows:
- Viper Gangster Bundle: 40x Viper Token
- Gloo Wall – Underground Viper: 25x Viper Token
- Viper Slicer: 10x Viper Token
- Sports Car – Underground Viper: 10x Viper Token
- Underground Viper Loot Box: 7x Viper Token
- Demolitionist Weapon Loot Crate: 2x Viper Token
- Pet Food: 1x Viper Token
- Bonfire: 1x Viper Token
- Winterlands AK47 Weapon Loot Crate: 3x Viper Token
Steps to get the new Viper Gangster Bundle in Free Fire MAX
Players interested in acquiring the new Viper Gangster Bundle in Free Fire MAX can follow the instructions given below:
Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and access Luck Royale by clicking on the corresponding option on the left side of the screen.
Step 2: Select Viper Royale from the menu to load the event interface.
Step 3: Spend diamonds to make spins until the bundle is obtained or enough Viper Tokens have been collected.
Step 4: Access the exchange section of the trade Viper Tokens for the desired items.
Even after the exchange option is available, players will have to spend a decent number of diamonds to acquire the latest Selected Series bundle. Hence, only those with spare diamonds should try their hand at this version of the Luck Royale.