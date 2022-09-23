How to get Viper Gangster Bundle in Free Fire MAX this week

The latest Selected Series bundle, Viper Gangster, is now available on the Indian Free Fire MAX server. It is part of the newly incorporated Viper Royale, where players must spend diamonds to get the outfit and other themed cosmetics.

There is a huge demand for cosmetics in the Free Fire MAX community. The game already features a long list of cosmetic bundles, with the developers frequently releasing new ones to provide players with a comprehensive selection. These bundles are available in the store, events, Luck Royales, and more.

Free Fire MAX Viper Royale start and end date, how to get new Viper Gangster Bundle, and more

The Viper Royale kicked off on the Indian Free Fire MAX server on 23 September 2022. It will run until 29 September 2022.

The Luck Royale is rather expensive as players have to spend 40 diamonds to make one spin. A pack of 10+1 spins will cost 400 diamonds.

While players will draw rewards randomly in the Viper Royale, they can exchange special Viper Tokens for the rewards.

The prize pool for the current Luck Royale (Image via Garena)

The prize pool for the Viper Royale is as follows:

Viper Gangster Bundle

Gloo Wall – Underground Viper

Viper Slicer

Sports Car – Underground Viper

Underground Viper Loot Box

10x Viper Token

5x Viper Token

3x Viper Token

2x Viper Token

1x Viper Token

Predatory Cobra Token Box 1

Green Flame Draco Token Box 1

Valentines Weapon Loot Crate

Winterlands AK47 Weapon Loot Crate

Demolitionist Weapon Loot Crate

Bumblebee Loot Crate

Gamers can exchange Viper Tokens for their preferred rewards (Image via Garena)

All the major cosmetics available in the prize pool can also be acquired in the exchange. The list of items and their corresponding requirements are as follows:

Viper Gangster Bundle: 40x Viper Token

Gloo Wall – Underground Viper: 25x Viper Token

Viper Slicer: 10x Viper Token

Sports Car – Underground Viper: 10x Viper Token

Underground Viper Loot Box: 7x Viper Token

Demolitionist Weapon Loot Crate: 2x Viper Token

Pet Food: 1x Viper Token

Bonfire: 1x Viper Token

Winterlands AK47 Weapon Loot Crate: 3x Viper Token

Steps to get the new Viper Gangster Bundle in Free Fire MAX

Players interested in acquiring the new Viper Gangster Bundle in Free Fire MAX can follow the instructions given below:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and access Luck Royale by clicking on the corresponding option on the left side of the screen.

Select Viper Royale from the menu on the left side (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select Viper Royale from the menu to load the event interface.

Spend diamonds to make spins (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Spend diamonds to make spins until the bundle is obtained or enough Viper Tokens have been collected.

Step 4: Access the exchange section of the trade Viper Tokens for the desired items.

Even after the exchange option is available, players will have to spend a decent number of diamonds to acquire the latest Selected Series bundle. Hence, only those with spare diamonds should try their hand at this version of the Luck Royale.

