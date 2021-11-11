How to get Woodpecker Crimson Heir Free Fire skin for free this week

Garena added the Purgatory map to Free Fire yesterday for the CS (Clash Squad) game mode. Previously, users were able to access Bermuda Remastered, Bermuda, and Kalahari in this 4v4 mode.

A few events have been added to the battle royale title to celebrate the map’s introduction, and users are over the moon. A variety of rewards can be attained through them, including a 7-day trial for bundles, vouchers, and a permanent gun skin called the Woodpecker Crimson Heir.

Note: The event hasn't started in Free Fire yet and users will only be able to obtain this gun skin once the event starts on 14 November.

Steps to get the permanent Woodpecker Crimson Heir skin in Free Fire this week

Players can get a free permanent gun skin from this event by playing for 30 minutes (Image via Free Fire)

The Woodpecker Crimson Heir is part of Free Fire’s “4-Everyday Play Reward” event. It will begin on 14 November, and only on that day will users be able to obtain the exclusive gun skin for free.

All players have to do is finish the task of playing Free Fire for a total of 30 minutes. Once they manage to complete it, the skin will be available for redemption. In addition, they will be able to claim a free Diamond Royale Voucher.

Woodpecker Crimson Heir in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Here are the effects of Woodpecker Crimson Heir in Free Fire:

Magazine: “+”

Armor Penetration: “+”

Movement Speed: “-”

(“+” stands for an increase, while “-” is a decrease)

Steps to redeem the Woodpecker Crimson Heir

After completing the task on the respective day, gamers can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: They need to tap on the “Calendar” icon on the main lobby screen. Doing so will take them to the events tab in the game.

To begin with, gamers have to tap on this icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, players should press the “CS New Map Launch” option and tap on the “4-Everyday Play Reward” event section.

Step 3: A “Claim” button will be available next to the required reward, which will add the skin to the player's inventory.

The gun skin can then be equipped from the “Weaponry” section in Free Fire.

Edited by Danyal Arabi