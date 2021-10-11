How to get Woodpecker- Merciless Necromancer skin in Free Fire this week

Events are one of the primary methods for users to receive a range of rewards in Free Fire. They are added regularly by the developers, and players eagerly await new ones.

A new Faded Wheel has recently begun in the quick-paced battle royale title, providing players with two unique gun skins and various other prizes. It will be available for seven days, giving users a week to obtain the Woodpecker- Merciless Necromancer and Desert Eagle- Merciless Necromancer.

Guide on obtaining Woodpecker- Merciless Necromancer skin with new Faded Wheel in Free Fire

The Faded Wheel will run for one week (Image via Free Fire)

As with all the other Faded Wheels, gamers have to spin the wheel using diamonds to draw the rewards. There are a total of ten items available, but individuals must remove the two that they do not need.

Players can start spinning and drawing prizes after they have removed the undesired rewards. Each time they spin, the items received get greyed out.

Players need to remove two items that they do not want (Image via Free Fire)

Therefore, gamers are guaranteed to get the exclusive gun skin within a total of 8 spins. Because the first spin is free, they can go ahead and at least test their luck.

It is also important to note that the price of spins increases gradually, reaching 499 diamonds at the last one (8th spin).

Here are the steps on how users can access the Faded Wheel in Free Fire:

Step 1: After starting Free Fire on their devices, players have to tap on the "Luck Royale" icon on the left side of the main lobby.

Tap on this icon to access the Luck Royale section in the game (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: They must then select the "Faded Wheel" option with the Woodpecker- Merciless Necromancer as its image.

After discarding the items, players can start (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Subsequently, players can discard the two rewards they do not require and proceed with the free spin.

