How to install Free Fire OB32 on PC (Emulator) in easy steps

On 19 January, the OB32 version of Free Fire was made available globally. Users can download it onto their devices to experience the changes that have been introduced, including a special weapon called the Charge Buster Shotgun, a new pet, and so on.

Even though the battle royale title is primarily intended for mobile devices, many players wish to play on their PCs. They are bound to use applications known as emulators for the same purpose.

Note: Gamers can use any Android emulator to play the game, and this article only provides a basic guide on the download process.

Step-by-step guide to install Free Fire OB32 version on PC (Emulator)

Several emulators are available on the internet and users may compare their features before settling on the best one depending on their preferences.

Nevertheless, BlueStacks is the most popular and extensively utilized option, with thousands of gamers worldwide using it because of its features. Apart from that, there are plenty of other Android emulators, such as Nox Player, MEmu Play, and LD Player, which can also be used.

The procedure for downloading the OB32 version is nearly identical for all of them, as the Google Play Store must be accessed to do so:

Step 1: First, the users can download any preferred emulator onto their PCs and install it.

Step 2: Once that is done, they can open the same and log in using their Google account.

Step 3: As the next step, gamers can boot up the Google Play Store application and search for Free Fire using the search bar.

Step 4: There will be an ‘Install’ button next to the game, clicking which will start the download process.

Users must have enough storage space on their PCs before proceeding with the steps.

Gamers can sign in and enjoy playing the game (Image via Garena)

Step 5: After the download and installation concludes, individuals can start and sign in using the option linked to their game account.

Additionally, they can enable the ‘Virtualization’ to have a better overall gaming experience while using the emulator.

