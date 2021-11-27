How to install Free Fire on PC (Emulator) in easy steps

Free Fire is a game that millions of users worldwide play regularly and can enjoy on Android and iOS devices. Nevertheless, playing Free Fire on a PC/laptop undoubtedly offers an edge over mobile users, especially when considering the large screen and the usage of a keyboard and mouse.

As a result, many players prefer to play the battle royale title through an Android emulator. These are applications that enable users to run Android applications on PC and laptops. Several popular ones are available, including BlueStacks, LD Player, Nox Player, MEmu Play, and more.

The steps for playing Free Fire on BlueStacks have been given below.

How to play Free Fire using an emulator?

BlueStacks is a feature-packed emulator, making it one of the most widely used options by content creators and casual players.

The preset controls, the flexibility to customize them, and the unique shooting mode and smart controls provide a better Free Fire experience. The high frame rate and high-definition graphics create more immersive visuals.

You may follow these steps to download and install Free Fire on the BlueStacks emulator.

Players may download the emulator from the official website (Image via BlueStacks)

Step 1: After accessing BlueStacks' official website, you can tap on the Download button to get the latest emulator version.

Step 2: Next, you should install the emulator, and once the installation is complete, you must start it and log in to your Google account.

Search for Free Fire and tap on install button (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 3: You can head over to the Google Play Store and search for Garena Free Fire.

Step 4: Press on the install button to install the latest version of Garena’s offering.

Step 5: You can open Free Fire and sign in to your account to enjoy the battle royale experience.

Minimum requirements

The requirements for BlueStacks 5 (Image via BlueStacks)

Players should see to it that their laptop or PC meets the minimum requirements before going ahead and installing the emulator.

A similar set of steps needs to be followed to download and install Free Fire on some of the other Android emulators.

Note: The choice of the emulator is subjective and will vary depending on the player’s preference.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha