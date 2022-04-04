How to join Free Fire Partner Program to get V Badge on FF ID (April 2022)

Free Fire offers numerous customization options for profiles, and users may insert elements such as pins and other personalizations. There’s also a special badge called the ‘V Badge,’ which can be equipped. It eventually appears on the avatar’s top-right side while also displaying beside the name while players are within a match.

However, it isn’t easy to acquire the V Badge, and there are a lot of requirements that have to be taken into consideration. Essentially, obtaining the V Badge is only possible by joining the game’s official Partner Program.

Note: Players from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game. They can play the MAX version instead.

Guide to joining Free Fire Partner Program for V Badge

Garena’s Partner Program is simply an initiative for content creators, and it tries to offer them further exposure by providing several perks, one of which is the V Badge.

List of the requirements mentioned by the developers (Image via Garena)

Nonetheless, anyone who wishes to join the program must meet the requirements specified by the developers. They include the following:

YouTube channels that have a minimum of 1,00,000 subscribers

At least 3,00,000 channel views and 80% Free Fire-related content within the last 30 days

Individuals with consistency in social media activity and content quality

Creators that have non-offensive, clean, and engaging content

Professionalism, a willingness to work hard, a passion for gaming, alongside a drive to succeed together

Aside from the V Badge, the following rewards will also be available for joining the Partner Program:

Other perks of joining the Partner Program (Image via Garena)

Another thing to note is that gamers will not get picked directly upon meeting the requirements, and developers will review all applications and select the finest ones.

Steps to apply for the Partner Program

Gamers can press the 'Apply Now' button (Image via Garena)

To submit an application, users will need to fill out a form on the program's particular website. More details on it are below:

Step 1: Gamers can open a web browser and visit the official Partner Program website.

Step 2: In the next step, they may tap on the ‘Apply Now’ button. They will soon be redirected to the Google Form.

Step 3: The necessary information can be subsequently entered into the text field, and once individuals are done entering the details, they may submit the form.

Later, they can wait for the response of the developers.

Note: The form isn't accepting responses currently.

Edited by R. Elahi