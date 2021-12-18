How to join Free Fire Partner Program in India to get rare V Badge on profile

The Free Fire Partner Program was launched by Garena quite a while back, and those who become members receive tons of additional benefits and perks. This includes in-game rewards, invites to tournaments, exclusive merchandise, and more.

A V Badge is also one of the things distributed to those who participate in the program. There are, however, some prerequisites that content creators must meet to be eligible to join.

Joining Free Fire Partner Program and getting V Badge

These are the requirements that need to be met for the program (Image via Free Fire)

As mentioned above, content creators must meet specific requirements that the developers have set if they want to apply for the Partner Program. Some of them are:

A minimum of 1,00,000 subscribers

Over 80% Free Fire content in previous 30 days

Minimum 3,00,000 channel views in last 30 days

Consistency in social media activity and content quality

Clean, non-offensive, and engaging content

It is further necessary to know that meeting all these criteria will not give players a spot in the Free Fire Partner Program. This is because there are only a limited number of places available. Garena conducts an internal review, and the best candidates are chosen.

Steps to apply for Free Fire Partner Program to get V Badge

Gamers can follow these steps to send an application for the Free Fire Partner Program:

Step 1: They are required to visit the official website of the Partner Program using any web browser.

This link will directly redirect players to its website.

Click on the “Apply Now” button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: As the next step, individuals must tap on “Apply Now”. This will take them to the Google form of the program.

Step 3: Users must enter all the necessary details, including their name, address, YouTube subscriber count, and more.

After entering the details, the form can be submitted (Image via Google)

Step 4: The form can then be submitted to send the Free Fire Partner Program application.

Note: Applicants should be aware that the form is presently closed, but it may reopen shortly.

Edited by Ravi Iyer