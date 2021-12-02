What makes the V-Badge so valuable and unique in Garena Free Fire?

The V Badge is one of the most talked-about subjects in the Free Fire community, and many players are baffled as to whether or not they can obtain it. This usually occurs after they discover badges on the profiles of various content creators.

As a result, they dwell on the internet to search for the answers about the V Badge. However, they should be aware that the badge is extremely precious and that not everyone will be qualified to receive it.

The underlying reason behind the high value of the V Badge in Free Fire

Garena first unveiled the V Badge in the patch notes for the OB25 update and mentioned that it was provided to verified partners. This makes it quite challenging for regular players to obtain the badge. Only those who become a member of the official Free Fire Partner Program are eligible.

In addition to this, the requirements for joining that program further make it quite rare and hard to obtain. Moreover, there are only limited spaces available, and even after meeting the criteria, the best candidates are chosen.

Some of the requirements mentioned by the developers include:

Aside from the badge, users can also get other rewards like special invitations to esports tournaments and more by becoming a part of the Free Fire Partner Program.

How to join the official Free Fire Partner Program

Users must fill out a form present on the game's official website to apply for the program. Complete the process by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the Partner Program website using any of the web browsers. Alternatively, tap on this link to get there.

Step 2: As part of the next step, tap on the “Apply Now” button. This will redirect them to a Google Form where they will need to enter several details.

The information that needs to be entered includes the official name, phone number, channel name, subscriber count, address, aadhar and more.

Step 3: They can finally submit it to enter their application for the Free Fire Partner Program.

