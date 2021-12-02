Vincenzo's Free Fire ID, stats, YouTube earnings, guild, and more in December 2021

Many Free Fire players have taken up streaming and content creation as viable career options, thanks to the game's massive viewership. Some of these creators have made a name for themselves across the world because of their engaging videos.

Vincenzo is a YouTuber who is known for his amazing gameplay videos and has 6.7 million subscribers on his channel. The player has seen steady growth, garnering 90k subscribers and 5.319 million views in the last 30 days alone.

What is Vincenzo's Free Fire ID and stats?

Vincenzo's Free Fire ID number is 437144862. He is part of the SENStrem guild. The stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Vincenzo's life time stats (Image via Free Fire)

Vincenzo has taken part in 22865 squad matches and has outsmarted his opponents 3747 times, resulting in a win rate of 16.38%. He has picked up 83464 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.37.

The YouTuber has played 1751 duo games and has triumphed 305 times, leading to a win rate of 17.41%. He has heaped 5169 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.57.

Vincenzo has engaged in 1177 solo games. He has registered booyahs on 107 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 9.09%. With 2957 eliminations, Vincenzo has a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Vincenzo's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Vincenzo has 358 appearances in ranked squad games in the ongoing season. He has claimed victory in 35 matches, translating to a win percentage of 9.77%. Alongside that, he has racked up 1140 kills while sustaining a K/D ratio of 3.53.

He has not played any ranked solo or duo games in the current season.

Note: Vincenzo's Free Fire stats are subject to change.

YouTube earnings

Vincenzo's income (Image via Free Fire)

According to Social Blade, Vincenzo is believed to earn somewhere between $1.3K - $21.3K every month. His early income is estimated to be around $16K - $255.3K.

YouTube channel

Vincenzo has been regularly creating Free Fire videos for a couple of years, with the oldest one going live in December 2018. He is currently just a few videos short of 450 uploads. His channel has a total of 448 million views and a subscriber count of over 6.7 million.

