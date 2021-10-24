OP Vincenzo's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, YouTube views, and monthly income details

OP Vincenzo is known among the renowned Free Fire YouTubers around the world. He plays in the Middle East server and is very popular in the community, establishing a vast following outside his server, including India.

He posts gameplay videos, which have earned him a massive subscriber base of 6.59 million. The last 30 days have been good for the content creator as he has earned 80k subscribers, while the overall views have increased by 7.624 million in total.

What is OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire UID and stats?

OP Vincenzo’s ID in Free Fire is 437144862, while his lifetime and ranked stats as of 24 October 2021 are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Vincenzo has over 82k frags in squad games (Image via Free Fire)

OP Vincenzo has contested in 22524 squad games, winning 3702 and maintaining a win rate of 16.43%. He has racked up 82042 frags, which roughly translates to a K/D ratio of 4.36.

The player has featured in 1751 duo games and has a win tally of 305, which results in a win ratio of 17.41%. With 5169 eliminations altogether, he has retained a kill-to-death ratio of 3.57.

The internet star has played 1175 solo games and earned first place on 107 occasions, adding a win percentage of 9.10%. With 2950 kills, OP Vincenzo has attained a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

OP Vincenzo has 29 squad matches against his name (Image via Free Fire)

OP Vincenzo has participated in 29 squad games in the ranked season that commenced two days back. He has triumphed on three occasions, which approximates to a win percentage of 10.34%. The user has bagged 67 kills and sustained a K/D ratio of 2.58.

Other than this, he has not yet participated in any ranked solo or duo matches.

Note: Vincenzo’s stats were registered on 24 October 2021, and these will change as he features more games in Free Fire.

Income

He has gained 80k subscribers (Image via Social Blade)

As reported by Social Blade, OP Vincenzo is estimated to earn within the range of $1.9K and $30.5K every month from YouTube. The estimates for the yearly income are about $22.9K - $366K.

YouTube channel

Vincenzo has been churning out Free Fire videos since December 2018 and has more than 436 uploads on the channel. This has amounted to 441 million views, while his subscriber count stands at 6.59 million in total. Furthermore, the player’s most popular video has added more than 46 million views.

