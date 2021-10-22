Mr Ali's Free Fire ID details: Stats, K/D ratio, and monthly earnings in October 2021

Mohamed Ali, popularly known by his IGN Mr Ali, is a well-known Free Fire YouTuber and professional gamer who currently represents MCES Africa. His team triumphed the Free Fire Arab League Season 4, taking home a massive prize pool of $17,700.

On the other hand, his YouTube channel Mr Ali-YT stands at 1.24 million subscribers. The cumulative view count with more than 200 uploads is 92.34 million.

What is Mr Ali’s Free Fire ID and stats?

Mr Ali’s Free Fire ID is 47218299, while his stats within the game are outlined below:

Lifetime stats

Mr Ali has over 50k eliminations in squad games (Image via Free Fire)

Mr Ali has participated in 16642 squad games and triumphed in 2649 matches, which comes down to a win ratio of 15.91%. He has secured 50864 kills, earning himself a K/D ratio of 3.63.

He has 246 booyahs in 1678 duo matches, translating to a win percentage of 14.66%. With 4311 eliminations, the content creator has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.01.

Finally, in solo games, Mr Ali has 3648 appearances and has outperformed his opponents on 376 occasions, which result in a win rate of 10.30%. The professional player has bagged 7781 kills, which corresponds to a K/D ratio of 2.38.

Ranked stats

Mr Ali has a K/D ratio of close to 5.91 (Image via Free Fire)

Mr Ali has featured in 175 squad matches in ranked season 23 and claimed a win tally of 32 games, corresponding to a win percentage of 18.28%. In the process, Mr Ali has registered 845 kills and maintains a K/D ratio of 5.91.

Mr. Ali has not engaged in ranked solo and duo games this season.

Note: Mr Ali’s stats were registered when writing the article on 22 October 2021, and are subject to change as he features in more games.

Estimated earnings

Mr Ali's estimated earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Mr Ali is expected to earn between $25 and $396 per month from YouTube. His yearly income is reportedly between $297 and $4.7K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Also Read

Mr Ali has been running his YouTube channel for a few years now, routinely posting videos that have garnered him 1.24 million subscribers. His gameplay highlights are entertaining to watch, and his most popular video has over 13 million views.

Free Fire Diwali event is now live! Check out free rewards and offers here.

Edited by Siddharth Satish