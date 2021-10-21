Sooneeta's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, monthly earnings, and more

Sunita Thapa Magar, otherwise known as Sooneeta by the Free Fire community, is a professional player representing Team Lava. She is also a renowned Free Fire content creator with 4.42 million subscribers.

The player churns out regular videos with her signature commentary and boasts a massive subscriber base.

What is Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID and in-game stats?

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID is 131311296, and the player’s stats in the game are:

Lifetime stats

Sooneeta has played comparatively fewer solo and duo matches (Image via Free Fire)

Sooneeta has participated in 22547 squad games and earned first place on 5232 occasions. This roughly equates to a win percentage of 23.20%. She has collected 55095 frags and upheld a K/D ratio of 3.18.

The YouTuber has contented in 1919 duo games and recorded 297 Booyahs for herself, maintaining a win rate of 15.47%. She has attained 3506 eliminations, which corresponds to a K/D ratio of 2.16.

Sooneeta also has 911 solo matches to her name and has defeated her opponents in 66 of them, ensuring a win percentage of 7.24%. She has racked up 1436 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 1.70.

Ranked stats

Sooneeta has a K/D ratio of 8.22 in squad games (Image via Free Fire)

Sooneeta has won 204 of the 424 squad matches in which she has competed, which converts to a win percentage of 48.11%. In these games, she has secured 1808 kills, resulting in a K/D ratio of 8.22.

She has also featured in 11 duo games and outperformed all her opponents on two occasions, leading to a win rate of 18.18%. The professional player has bagged 43 kills, adding up to a K/D ratio of 4.78.

Sooneeta has also featured in four solo matches and has managed 13 frags while sustaining a K/D ratio of 3.25.

Note: Sooneeta's stats are subject to change as she participates in more Free Fire matches.

Income

Sooneeta's income (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Sooneeta's monthly income is estimated to lie in the range of $2.7K - $43.7K. The player is also estimated to earn between $32.7K - $523.8K from her YouTube channel every year.

YouTube channel

Sooneeta has been uploading Free Fire videos for more than three years now and has a total of 713 uploads which have earned her 347 million views. The player currently has a subscriber base of 4.42 million.

Sooneeta has received 160k subscribers and 10.91 million views in the last 30 days alone. Additionally, she has also featured in the Creator Spotlight in July this year.

