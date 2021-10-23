Daddy Calling’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, monthly income, and more

Daddy Calling is a well-known name in the Indian Free Fire community for his skillful gameplay and high-level ID. The player recently surpassed the coveted milestone of one million subscribers and boasts more than 57 million views from just 126 videos.

The YouTuber has gained 168k subscribers in the previous month, earning 16.88 million views in the same period.

What is Daddy Calling’s Free Fire ID and stats?

Daddy Calling’s Free Fire ID is 194095234, and his stats as of 23 October 2021 are:

Disclaimer: Daddy Calling has recently started using this ID.

Lifetime stats

Daddy Calling has 16640 squad matches against his name (Image via Free Fire)

Daddy Calling has featured in 16640 and clinched 4898 of these, converting to a win rate of 29.43%. He has accumulated 48086 frags and notched a kill-to-death ratio of 4.10.

The content creator has played 1676 duo matches, earning 338 Booyahs, resulting in a win ratio of 20.16%. He has registered 4167 kills, adding up to a kill-to-death ratio of 3.11.

The streamer has participated in 1643 solo games and emerged victorious on 558 occasions, adding up to a win rate of 33.96%. He has bagged 6160 eliminations, corresponding to a kill-to-death ratio of 5.68.

Ranked stats

Daddy Calling has 21 Booyahs in the ranked squad games (Image via Free Fire)

The YouTuber is placed in the Grandmaster tier in this ranked season. He has competed in 51 ranked squad games and won 21 matches, leading to a win rate of 41.17%. He has secured 208 eliminations, maintaining a K/D ratio of 6.93.

Since the Free Fire Ranked Season 24 commenced just yesterday, he has not yet participated in the ranked solo and duo games.

Note: Daddy Calling’s stats are recorded on 23 October 2021, and these will change as he features in more games.

Income

He has 16.88 million views in the previous month (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Daddy Calling’s income from the YouTube channel is approximately between $4.2K and $67.6K. In comparison, the website reports that the yearly estimates are between $50.7K and $810.6K.

YouTube channel

Daddy Calling has been regularly creating Free Fire videos for a while now and has accumulated more than 1.07 million subscribers. On the other hand, his videos have been viewed more than 57.6 million times. Daddy Calling’s most viral video has 15 million views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer