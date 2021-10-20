Gyan Sujan's Free Fire ID details: Stats, headshots percentage, YouTube income, and more in October 2021

Sujan Mistri, often known as Gyan Gaming or Gyan Sujan, is a well-known personality in the Indian Free Fire community. The content creator is one of the country's five most subscribed Free Fire YouTubers.

The YouTuber's popularity is underlined by the numbers he posted in the previous month. He accumulated 400k subscribers and has more than 77 million views.

What is Gyan Sujan's Free Fire UID and stats?

Gyan Sujan's Free Fire UID is 70393167. His stats as of 20 October 2021 are:

Lifetime stats

Gyan Gaming has a K/D ratio of 5.52 in the squad matches (Image via Free Fire)

Gyan Sujan has contested in 18764 squad games and has a win tally of 6687, corresponding to a win ratio of 35.63%. He has eliminated 66692 opponents, with 19155 being headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 5.52 and a headshot rate of 28.72%.

He has secured 509 Booyahs in 2220 duo matches, managing a win percentage of 22.92%. With 6064 kills and 1557 headshots, Sujan has sustained a kill-to-death ratio of 3.54, along with a headshot rate of 25.68%.

The YouTuber has recorded 1399 solo matches and clinched 159 games, upholding a win rate of 11.36%. He has 2348 frags, with his K/D ratio standing at 1.89. In these matches, he attained 715 headshots at a ratio of 30.45%.

Ranked stats

Gyan Gaming has not competed in the solo match (Image via Free Fire)

The streamer has featured in 263 ranked squad matches in the current season, defeating his opponents on 68 occasions, translating to a win percentage of 25.85%. He has bagged 1435 kills, including 394 headshots, accumulating a K/D ratio of 7.36 and a headshot rate of 27.46%.

Additionally, the internet star has also played one duo game this season.

Note: All the stats given above were recorded at the time of writing the article on 20 October 2021. These will change as the player continues to play in more games.

Income

Gyan Gaming has attained 77.12 million views in the last month (Image via Social Blade)

As per the Social Blade website, Gyan Sujan is estimated to earn $19.3K to $308.5K per month.

YouTube channel

Sujan Mistry has been uploading videos to the channel for a few years now. With close to 2150 videos, he has earned 1.7 billion views, along with 12.2 million subscribers. The single most-watched video on the channel has 23 million views.

