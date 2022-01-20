How to level up faster in Garena Free Fire OB32 update

In terms of player counts, Garena's Free Fire has grown faster than many other popular games in the same genre. The 10-minute survival game became the third of its kind to breach the milestone of one billion installs on the Google Play Store.

There are multiple reasons behind the game's success, and one of them is the in-game rewards one can earn through various methods. One way to earn free prizes in Free Fire is by simply increasing one's experience levels, since greater EXP levels provide better payoffs. The article below will discuss how to level up faster in the game.

Garena Free Fire: How players can level up rapidly after the OB32 update

The current level is shown in the profile (Image via Garena)

Players gain EXP by playing matches in Free Fire, and the amount of points gained depends upon their performance and the duration they stay in a game. So, players can increase this by getting more kills, surviving for as long as possible, and getting the Booyah.

Players can also focus on grinding hard for daily missions to enhance the frequency of matches played. Additionally, there is a way to level up faster by using EXP cards for a specific duration in the game that allows users to gain extra EXP.

Here's how players can use different EXP cards to level up faster in the game:

Step 1: Open the game and tap on the profile to view the current level.

Step 2: Players can open the in-game store and select the "Item" menu.

Double EXP Cards cost 100 diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Gamers should spot the Double EXP Card (100% EXP Card) and tap on it to make the purchase.

Step 4: Users will need to pay 100 diamonds to unlock the Double EXP Card. After the transaction has been completed, the card will automatically be credited to the player's account.

Guild sign-in rewards (Image via Garena)

Players can also get the Double EXP Card through the Elite Pass. Upon claiming a card, one doesn't have to manually activate the same as it will automatically start working and disappear from the vault after its expiration date.

Gamers can also acquire a 50% EXP Card through Guild login to get a 1.5-times increase in the EXP they receive at the end of a match.

Note: Users need to play more matches while the EXP cards have been activated to receive maximum benefit.

Edited by Atul S