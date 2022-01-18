How to get cheap Free Fire diamonds for Elite Pass Season 45

The New Year 2022 brought Free Fire's Elite Pass Season 44, which will culminate on January 31. Fans received Celestial Cosmobuff and Galactic Spaceboogy bundles along with several other prizes after unlocking the Elite Pass or Elite Bundle for Season 44th.

The cost for Elite Pass and Elite Bundle is 499 diamonds and 999 diamonds, respectively. Hence, players need to top up their desired amount to make the purchase. However, it is pretty costly, and players should refrain from purchasing if they cannot afford it.

There is a cheaper option to acquire diamonds through which players can collect enough of them in time for Elite Pass Season 45.

Free Fire: A guide on how players can obtain diamonds for Elite Pass Season 45 through a cheaper method

Elite Pass Season 44 (Image via Garena)

The relatively cheaper way to acquire diamonds in Free Fire is to get an in-game membership. It will grant users a specific amount of diamonds each day and many exclusive rewards based on the plan they choose.

A step-by-step guide on how to acquire rewards and diamonds by using Free Fire membership is given below:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire app and tap on the "Diamond" icon to view the options.

Spot and tap the "Diamond" icon (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Get to the "Membership" tab to have a look at the prices and process.

Different memberships in the game (Image via Garena)

Step 3: There are two choices for memberships -- Weekly or Monthly. Players can choose their desired membership by tapping on their price.

Pay the price of the membership (Image via Garena)

Step 4: There are multiple modes of payments, including UPI, Google Play balance, redeem code, and credit or debit card. Players can choose any method that they prefer.

Step 5: After confirming their payment, users will get a certain amount of diamonds instantly, while the remaining sum and other rewards will be available via daily login.

The plans for in-game membership are given below:

Monthly membership

Price - ₹ 799.00

₹ 799.00 Instant diamond rewards - 500

500 Diamond rewards claimable through daily login - A total of 2,100 diamonds

A total of 2,100 diamonds Subscription - Not applicable

Along with the above benefits, players will also get additional rewards worth 3,550 diamonds.

Weekly membership

Price - ₹ 159.00

₹ 159.00 Instant diamond rewards - 100

100 Diamond rewards claimable through daily login - A total of 350 diamonds

A total of 350 diamonds Subscription - Applicable

Applicable First subscription benefit - 100 diamonds

Along with the above benefits, players will also get additional rewards worth 425 diamonds.

Note: Players need to remember that they have to grind hard to acquire all Elite Pass rewards, and purchasing the Pass or Bundle will only provide them access to the prizes.

