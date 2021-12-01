How to level up quickly in Garena Free Fire: Easy tips for beginners

There are plenty of options for fans of battle royale shooters on mobile platforms, but Garena Free Fire is arguably the most popular game. It boasts of having over one billion downloads on the Google Play Store. Popularity aside, character and pet skills make Free Fire's gaming experience equally excellent.

Moreover, Free Fire has plenty of other features and items that make it more interesting. In-game levels are among such features that offer various rewards upon level-up. Therefore, players can take these levels as side quests in Garena Free Fire to acquire additional items and achievements.

Here's how players can increase the pace of leveling-up in Garena Free Fire:

Garena Free Fire: How can newbies level-up speedily

Players can earn level-ups through EXP (experience) gained after every match. Moreover, users can earn more experience by performing well and winning more games in Free Fire.

However, players can earn double experience using the "Double EXP Card" (100% EXP Card) before each match. Players need to remember each card has a validity of seven days, and they are available in Free Fire's in-game store. Users can follow the steps given below to acquire them:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire app after players have installed the latest OB31 update.

Choose the Store (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Tap on the "Store" option to view the content.

Select the Double EXP Card from the Item section in the Store (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: A Double EXP Card is available in the Item section, where users can buy it for 100 diamonds.

Step 4: After making the selection and confirming the purchase, 100 diamonds will get deducted from the account, and one Double EXP Card will automatically become available in the "Vault."

Step 5: Players can directly use the card to activate it before entering a match.

50% EXP Card in Guild Sign-in rewards (Image via Free Fire)

In addition to the Double EXP Card, users can acquire a 50% EXP Card with three-day validity through Guild Sign-in.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Moreover, players should focus on playing more and more games across BR and CS modes to earn more experience in Garena Free Fire.

Garena Free Fire's new update is finally out! Click here for latest Free Fire news & redeem codes!

Edited by R. Elahi