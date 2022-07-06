How to make add colorful Free Fire MAX signatures in 2022: Color codes and working trick

The colorful and unique signature trend has picked up among Free Fire MAX players. Every gamer these days wants to use unique text, besides being able to customize its color in various ways.

A signature is a piece of text that appears underneath the social style. Since this is a very prominent aspect of the profile, players can use it to describe themselves or convey a message, usually to draw the attention of others visiting their profile.

Many novice gamers do not know how to achieve a colorful signature in Free Fire MAX. They may read the detailed guide along with a list of color codes to accomplish their objective.

Using Hex Color codes to get colorful signatures in Free Fire MAX

To create a colorful signature in Free Fire MAX, players must use Hex color codes enclosed in square brackets and position them before the appropriate text. They may follow the steps in the following section to change them:

Step 1: First boot up Garena Free Fire MAX. Once the game loads up, head to the in-game profile.

Click on the edit option on the bottom right corner of signature tab (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Open the "Player Info" dialog box by clicking on the Settings/Gear icon.

Input the text with desired codes (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once it pops up on the screen, tap on the signature section and input the required text into it.

As mentioned above, hex codes must be placed before the text to incorporate the colors. Gamers may edit their signature directly by clicking on the existing one upon opening their profile.

Step 4: Close the dialog box to have colored signatures in the game.

Changing the signature is free and does not cost diamonds, unlike the IGN. Hence, users have complete freedom to experiment. Moreover, the trick to obtaining a colorful signature has been tested and is currently working.

Gamers themselves will not find the colorful signature (Image via Garena)

After recent updates, these modified signatures will no longer be visible to players when visiting their profiles; they will only see color codes instead.

However, the same will be visible other visiting players (Image via Garena)

However, the modified, colored signature will be visible to all other visiting users.

Color code list

Players may use the following codes to get the desired signature color in Free Fire. They may use multiple codes in a single signature by placing them appropriately prior to the desired text.

Aquamarine – [7FFD4]

Light Blue – [ADD8E6]

Lime – [00FF00]

Gray – [808080]

Silver – [C0C0C0]

Red – [FF0000]

Purple – [800080]

Beige – [F5F5DC]

Aqua – [00FFFF]

Cyan – [00FFFF]

Brown – [A52A2A]

Grey – [808080]

Lightcoral – [F08080]

Gold – [FFD700]

Blue – [0000FF]

White – [FFFFFF]

Dark Blue – [00008B]

Pink – [FFC0CB]

Dark Green – [006400]

Olive – [808000]

Yellow – [FFFF00]

Magenta – [FF00FF]

Tan – [D2B48C]

Green – [008000]

Black – [000000]

Teal – [008080]

Maroon – [800000]

Orange – [FFA500]

Crimson – [DC143C]

Besides the colors, gamers may even employ special symbols to make their signatures attractive.

