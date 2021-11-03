How to be an official Free Fire partner through the Partner Program

With Free Fire's rise in popularity worldwide, new horizons in content creation and streaming have opened up for players. As a way to support these people, the developers have released a Partner Program, and participants will be able to enjoy numerous benefits that will help them grow even further.

Many players are unaware of how to join Free Fire's Partner Program and become official partners. This leads them to search for methods on the internet.

Details on joining Free Fire Partner Program

To apply for the Partner Program, individuals will have to fill out the form accessible through the program's official website.

However, before players can apply, they need to know that specific requirements need to be fulfilled by them:

Requirements that users have to meet (Image via Free Fire)

YouTube channels boasting over a minimum of 100 thousand subscribers

80% minimum Free Fire-related content in previous 30 days

Over 300 thousand channel views in the last 30 days

Consistency in terms of content quality and social media activity

Videos that are non-offensive, clean, and engaging.

A will to work hard with professionalism

Passion for gaming and the desire to succeed together

Furthermore, even if they meet all these criteria, a spot in the Partner Program is not guaranteed as an internal review process also takes place.

Note: Free Fire's Partner Program's application form isn't accepting responses at the moment.

Benefits

There are tons of perks that players will receive for joining the program (Image via Free Fire)

If users manage to get into the Free Fire Partner Program, they will be eligible for a variety of rewards:

Exclusive rewards in-game, including diamonds and custom room cards

Financial compensation (Only available to the YouTubers with over 500 thousand subscribers and 95% Free Fire content)

Get advance access to content and the official observer client of Free Fire.

Possibility of being featured on Free Fire's social media handles

Interaction/Communication with Free Fire's team

Special codes to giveaway to the fans.

Invitations to tournaments and other Free Fire esports events

Provision of exclusive merchandise

Apart from all this, they will be getting a very exclusive V-Badge as well.

Edited by Ravi Iyer