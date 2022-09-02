How to play Free Fire Advance Server OB36 update on Android devices

With the release of the Free Fire OB36 Advance Server, the excitement around the upcoming update has heightened. The client provides a first-hand experience of the features that will likely make their way into the battle royale title.

Unfortunately, for iOS users, the Advance Server is only available for Android players. Garena opened its doors for the players yesterday, and now users have until 8 September to extensively test the features.

They can simply head to the official website and download the APK to get the latest Advance Server. Read through for a detailed guide for installation.

Free Fire guide: Installing Free Fire OB36 Advance Server on Android devices using APK file

Interested users may follow the step-by-step instructions given in the following section to play the Free Fire Advance Server on their Android device:

Step 1: Individuals can first access the official Advance Server website on any web browser. They may utilize the link given below to access it directly:

Website: Click here

Login using one of the two options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Subsequently, gamers should log in to their account using the platform used to sign up previously.

If gamers register for the first time, they may use their Facebook or Google accounts to set up their profile. They will even have to provide an active email address to complete the registration.

Click the download button to get the APK file (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once players have signed in to their account, they should click on the Download APK button, which appears in the center of the screen.

The size of this APK file is 766 MB, and gamers will need to download additional resource packs after accessing the game. As a result, they should ensure sufficient storage is available even before proceeding ahead with the download.

Step 4: After downloading the file, users should navigate through their settings and enable Install from Unknown Source. They may install the APK file.

Enter the Activation Code when prompted (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Finally, gamers can open the application and set up their account by providing the required details. They will have to provide a valid Activation Code to access the client.

Players are required to have an Activation Code, and if a user has not yet received one, they can use one of the valid codes provided here.

Free Fire OB36 Advance Server features

The new Mystery character in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Free Fire OB36 Advance Server offers many features that players may investigate carefully over the next few days. It is important to note that not every feature from this client is added with the update.

Some of the key features are:

Two new mystery characters (only the ability one has been revealed)

New Fang pet with Wolfpack bond skill

Coin Clash game mode

On Airship feature

A new Gallery feature in the Weapon section

Team-Up Bonus

New Social Mode

Gamers can read in-depth about the new features and changes here!

