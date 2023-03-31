How to play Free Fire MAX Pet Mania mode to get free vouchers

With the Free Fire MAX OB39 update launch, Garena has introduced many modes to provide players with much-needed variety. As always, in addition to releasing the mode, the developers have also brought in a lot of new events to incentivize players to engage within the modes.

One such new event is Play Pet Mania, which went live in the game today. It features several vouchers as prizes that users can acquire just by playing the mode for the said duration.

Free Fire MAX: Get free Diamond Royale, Weapon Royale, and Incubator Voucher

Garena added a new Play Pet Mania event on March 31, 2023. Players will have time until April 7, 2023, at 3:59 AM IST, to collect the four rewards by accomplishing the missions. Players can accumulate playtime by playing the Pet Mania mode and to get the rewards.

The requirements and the rewards of the new Free Fire MAX event are given below:

The rewards for the new Play Pet Mania event (Image via Garena)

Play 5 minutes of Pet Mania to get a free Random Loadout Loot Crate

Play 10 minutes of Pet Mania to get a free Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: April 30, 2023)

Play 20 minutes of Pet Mania to get a free Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: April 30, 2023)

Play 30 minutes of Pet Mania to get a free Incubator Voucher (Expiry date: April 30, 2023)

These requirements are successive; thus, playing the mode will satisfy all four conditions, and you will receive the vouchers free of cost.

Playing the Pet Mania mode for half an hour is not challenging, given that the event will be accessible for quite a while. Moreover, collectively these vouchers will save you a few hundred diamonds, as these can be used in the Luck Royale to make spins instead of the premium in-game currency.

Steps to get free vouchers by playing Pet Mania mode

You may follow the steps given below to get free vouchers in Free Fire MAX through the new event:

Step 1: Access your Free Fire MAX account and head to the mode selection menu.

Play the Pet Mania mode to accumulate the playtime for the event (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the Pet Mania mode from the available options to gain the required playtime per the ongoing event.

You may track your progress through the event interface itself.

Step 3: Once you have completed the requirements for the playtime, you may access the event area.

Select Pet Mania from the available options and click the claim button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Navigate through the section to access the Pet Mania tab.

Step 5: Click the claim button offered beside the rewards to receive the vouchers.

These vouchers are not permanent, and you must utilize them through the respective Luck Royales before the expiration date to make spins and receive rewards at random.

