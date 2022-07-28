How to play Free Fire OB35 update on PC without lag: Best emulator settings and requirements

Free Fire’s OB35 update was released on July 20, bringing in a range of exciting content for the players to enjoy. Users who have not already downloaded it may visit their respective app stores to get it on their Android or iOS devices.

Gamers can also install the battle royale title on their PCs using a variety of emulators that can be easily acquired on the internet. The PCs must, however, meet the minimal requirements to run the emulators without any issues.

The following section provides a guide on playing the Free Fire OB35 update on PC and also offers the requirements needed to be met in order to do so.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the nation must not play the game on their devices due to government-imposed restrictions.

Playing Free Fire OB35 update on PC using emulators

Requirements of the best emulators

Users' PCs have to meet the minimum requirements set by the emulators to run them. Listed below are the ones for some of the top emulators:

BlueStacks

Processor: Intel or AMD Processor.

RAM: 4 GB RAM. (4 GB or more disk space does not count as a substitute for RAM)

OS: Microsoft Windows 7 and above.

HDD: 5 GB Free Space.

Up-to-date graphics drivers

MEmu Play

Processor: 2 cores x86/x86_64 Processor

RAM: 2 GB RAM (4 GB RAM for x64 system)

OS: Windows XP SP3 / 7 / 8 / 0

HDD: 5 GB of free hard disk

Latest Windows DirectX 11 / Graphics driver with OpenGL 2.0

Nox Player

Processor: A dual-core processor

RAM: 1.5 GB RAM

OS: Windows XP SP3 / Vista/ 7 / 8 / 10 alongside DirectX 9.0c

HDD: 1 GB available under installation path. 1.5 GB available hard drive space

PC must support Open GL 2.0 or above

Best emulator settings for no lag in Free Fire

Settings that players can apply (Image via Garena)

Gamers looking to have a lag-free experience must look at the graphics settings they have applied within the game. They must essentially set them according to the specifications of the PC/Laptop that they are utilizing.

For example, low-end setups are advised to apply the graphics settings to the lowest possible level to avoid lag. Meanwhile, users that have mid/high-range PCs can enjoy the game in the highest graphic settings without any lags.

Apart from the settings, users must also enable Virtualization from their BIOS to allow smooth gameplay using the emulators.

Downloading and installing an emulator

The steps to download and install Free Fire OB35 version will remain common on most emulators as players will have to utilize the Google Play Store. A simple guide to completing the procedure is provided below:

Step 1: Users have to download any preferred emulator on their device and then open it.

Step 2: Next, gamers must sign in using their Google accounts and open the Play Store.

Step 3: They can then search for Garena Free Fire using the search bar and press the Download button.

The download procedure for the game will soon start.

Step 4: Lastly, individuals can open the battle royale title’s application and log in using their in-game Free Fire accounts to experience all the new features of the OB35 update.

It is important to note that players must have enough storage space on their PCs.

